The Buffalo Sabres have signed goaltender James Reimer to a one-year contract worth $1 million, the team announced Monday.

Reimer, 36, went 11-8-2 with a .904 save percentage and two shutouts in 25 games last season with the Detroit Red Wings.

The 14-year veteran has a .910 save percentage in 501 career regular-season games and is tied for 10th among active goaltenders with 215 wins. He has had a save percentage of .900 or higher in all but one seasons.