At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Hurricanes 0

Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch continued their respective scoring streaks and the Buffalo Sabres extended their winning streak to a season-best five games with a 3-0 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes at KeyBank Center on Tuesday.

The Sabres also extended their home winning streak to seven games – their longest such streak since the 1999-2000 season – and improved to 8-1-0 in their last nine games overall.

James Reimer made 33 saves for his first shutout of the season and extended his personal winning streak to seven games. It’s tied as the seventh-longest winning streak for a goaltender in Sabres history (two shy of Gerry Desjardins’ record of nine games).

Thompson extended his goal-scoring streak to a career-best five games, netting his 44th of the season to move into a tie with William Nylander for second in the NHL. It was his 37th even-strength goal, breaking a tie with Leon Draisaitl for first in the NHL.

Tuch scored NHL-leading sixth shorthanded goal of the season to extend his point streak to seven games. JJ Peterka also scored a goal.

Pyotr Kochetkov made 15 saves for the Hurricanes.