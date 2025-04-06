'There's no better feeling' | Sabres beat Lightning in shootout for 5th straight home win

James Reimer soaked in the applause from the KeyBank Center crowd as it celebrated the Buffalo Sabres’ 3-2 shootout victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night.

The win was the Sabres’ fifth straight at home and sixth in their last seven games overall.

“When you’re playing well at home, there’s no better feeling on Earth,” Reimer said. “When you get the crowd behind you and the barn is rocking, that’s what you dream of as a kid.

“… We’ve been playing really well, we’ve been playing really hard – to a man – in here. There’s a standard we’re trying to hold each other to, and when you start getting the results like that at home, that’s one of the main reasons you play for, is that feeling.”

The Sabres gave their fans plenty to cheer for on Saturday. They turned in a shutdown defensive effort during the first period, erased an early 1-0 deficit with Tage Thompson’s 40th goal of the season and received highlight-reel saves from Reimer, who extended his personal winning streak to six games.

They also showed the fortitude to come back against the Lightning, who were 35-1-1 when leading through 40 minutes this season. The Sabres, trailing 2-1 and shorthanded to start the third period, gained momentum off a successful penalty kill and tied the game on a power-play goal from Jason Zucker.

“I think we’re just trying to buy into the right things and do the right things consistently, and when you do that you give yourself a chance to have success,” Zucker said.

The Sabres held the Lightning without a shot until 5:48 remained in the first period. They had nine first-period shots of their own and finished the game with 38, marking their fifth-highest total of the season.

Brayden Point opened the scoring for Tampa Bay 1:35 into the second period, the product of a favorable bounce after Bowen Byram blocked a shot from Nikita Kucherov. The puck went directly to Point, who buried a quick shot between Reimer’s pads.

Thompson responded for the Sabres less than four minutes later to tie the score at 1-1, but the Lightning captured momentum to end the second period: first with Gage Goncalves’ go-ahead goal with 6:59 remaining and then with a penalty against the Sabres for too many men on the ice as the clock expired.

Buffalo killed the penalty and went on to outshoot Tampa Bay 13-5 during the third period. JJ Peterka carried the puck with speed into the offensive zone to draw a hooking penalty against Goncalves, which set the stage for Zucker’s game-tying goal on the power play, a put-back off a shot from the point by Rasmus Dahlin.

“[We] played a heck of a third period and got rewarded for playing well away from the puck and managing the puck,” Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said.