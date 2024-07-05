Sabres re-sign Jokiharju to 1-year contract

The Buffalo Sabres have re-signed defenseman Henri Jokiharju to a one-year contract worth $3.1 million, the team announced Friday.

Jokiharju, 25, had 20 points (3+17) in 74 games last season. He led the Sabres with a plus-14 rating and ranked fourth on the team with 106 blocked shots.

In the final 26 games beginning on Feb. 23, Jokiharju ranked third among Sabres defensemen in time on ice and tied for second with 41 blocked shots.

“I think I was playing a little bit with more confidence,” Jokiharju said when asked about the late stretch following the season.