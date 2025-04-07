Thompson bests Boston with another hat trick, continues aiming higher

Tage Thompson, the Buffalo Sabres’ top goal scorer, took notice Sunday afternoon as Alex Ovechkin passed Wayne Gretzky’s all-time record with career goal No. 895.

“It’s not human; especially in today’s game, it’s just beyond incredible,” Thompson said. “Woke up from my nap and was on social media, saw it all over the place. Unreal accomplishment, and to be able to say that I’m playing while it’s occurred is pretty special.”

Ovechkin’s 42nd placed him third in the NHL this season, but that didn’t last long. Sunday night at KeyBank Center, Thompson scored his second hat trick of the season, both versus Boston, as the Sabres beat the Bruins 6-3.

The game’s elites – pick a name: Ovechkin, Thompson, etc. – impose their will in the offensive end, and Thompson did just that, scoring in a fourth straight game as the Sabres won their fourth straight. He led all skaters in both shot attempts (11) and shots on net (6).

“That’s definitely something I try to do: hold onto pucks and use my size and my strength to create offense and find open guys, or create space for myself to get a shot,” he said. “Some games you feel pretty good, and I feel like I’ve been generating quite a bit of chances recently, and sometimes when you’re playing like that you just get some confidence.”