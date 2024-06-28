Sabres re-sign Clague to 1-year deal 

The Buffalo Sabres have signed defenseman Kale Clague to a one-year, two-way contract worth $775,000, the team announced Friday.

Clague, 26, returns to the organization after appearing in three games for the Sabres during the 2023-24 season. He recorded one assist and two shots while averaging 12:16 of ice time in those contests.

Clague also played in 42 games for the Rochester Americans, tallying three goals and 20 assists for 23 points in 2023-24. He ranked second among Amerks defensemen in assists during the campaign.

The Regina, Saskatchewan native has posted 21 points (2+19) in 94 career NHL games for Los Angeles, Montreal, and Buffalo and 99 points (20+79) in 185 AHL games for Ontario and Rochester.