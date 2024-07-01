Bryson returns to Sabres on 1-year deal

The Buffalo Sabres have signed defenseman Jacob Bryson to a one-year contract worth $900,000, the team announced Monday.

Bryson played in 36 games for the Sabres last season, recording one goal, seven assists, and a plus-5 rating while averaging 14:40 of ice time.

The 26-year-old appeared in three games for Buffalo prior to being assigned to Rochester on Dec. 19. He tallied three assists in 10 games for the Amerks before he was recalled from Rochester on Jan. 22 and remained in Buffalo for the rest of the 2023-24 season.

“I think my stint that I had in Roch helped a lot, built confidence,” Bryson said following Buffalo’s 3-2 shootout victory over Edmonton on March 9. “Playing back here, it feels good, I feel more confident with the puck, and I feel like I’m making good decisions on the ice.”

Bryson has played 206 career games for the Sabres, posting 36 points (4+32) in his four seasons. In 76 appearances in Rochester, he has tallied four goals, 29 assists, and a plus-10 rating.