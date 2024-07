The Buffalo Sabres have signed forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel to a one-year contract worth $1.5 million, the team announced Monday.

Aube-Kubel, 28, had 16 points (6+10) in 60 games last season. His 159 hits ranked fifth on the Capitals while his average of 13.02 hits per 60 minutes led the team.

The Slave Lake, Alberta native has 78 points (31+47) and 632 hits in 282 career regular-season games.