Zucker selected as Sabres' nominee for Masterton Trophy

The award is given to the NHL player who “best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey."

By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Jason Zucker has been selected the Buffalo Sabres’ nominee for the 2024-25 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, awarded annually to the NHL player who “best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey."

Nominees are selected from each of the NHL’s 32 teams by local chapters of the Pro Hockey Writers Association. The winner will be selected by a poll of PHWA writers at the end of the regular season and announced at the NHL Awards in June.

Zucker, 33, has enjoyed one of the most productive seasons of his career this season after joining the Sabres on a one-year deal in July. His 51 points are his most since he scored a career-high 64 in 2017-18. He’s scored 21 goals, including a career-high 11 as the net-front man on Buffalo’s power play.

The Sabres rewarded his production – as well as his off-ice impact – with a two-year contract extension in July.

Jason Zucker gives the Sabres a 4-3 lead

“It means a lot,” Zucker said regarding the contract. “It’s great to know that I’m here another couple years and that they know that I’m here with them, through the learning process with them.

“I clearly do not know all of it. I’m still learning from all these guys. I’m learning from the coaching staff and everybody every day. For me, it’s about being a part of the journey with them and just trying to do whatever I can to help win.”

Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams referenced Zucker’s on-ice competitiveness and veteran leadership as factors in the team’s decision to sign him last summer. With over 800 career games played – including 82 in the playoffs – Zucker is the Sabres’ most experienced player, as well as their oldest non-goaltender (behind James Reimer).

Zucker spent his first eight-plus seasons with Minnesota, where he learned from the likes of Dany Heatly, Zach Parise, Brent Suter, and Mikko Koivu on a perennial playoff contender. He next joined Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby in Pittsburgh. The Wild and Penguins were both among the oldest teams in the NHL during Zucker’s tenures.

Zucker has looked to impart his experience on the Sabres, who remain the NHL’s youngest club. He sits next to Rasmus Dahlin on flights and has developed a strong relationship with the 23-year-old captain.

“I was lucky enough to play with a ton of great leaders that taught me a lot about the game and how to be a good person and how to handle yourself on a daily basis,” Zucker said. “For me, I’m just trying to push as much onto the young guys here and help any way I can.”

Zucker would become the third Sabres player to win the Masterton Trophy, joining Don Luce (1974-75) and Pat LaFontaine (1994-95).

