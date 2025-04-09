Zucker selected as Sabres' nominee for Masterton Trophy

“It means a lot,” Zucker said regarding the contract. “It’s great to know that I’m here another couple years and that they know that I’m here with them, through the learning process with them.

“I clearly do not know all of it. I’m still learning from all these guys. I’m learning from the coaching staff and everybody every day. For me, it’s about being a part of the journey with them and just trying to do whatever I can to help win.”

Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams referenced Zucker’s on-ice competitiveness and veteran leadership as factors in the team’s decision to sign him last summer. With over 800 career games played – including 82 in the playoffs – Zucker is the Sabres’ most experienced player, as well as their oldest non-goaltender (behind James Reimer).

Zucker spent his first eight-plus seasons with Minnesota, where he learned from the likes of Dany Heatly, Zach Parise, Brent Suter, and Mikko Koivu on a perennial playoff contender. He next joined Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby in Pittsburgh. The Wild and Penguins were both among the oldest teams in the NHL during Zucker’s tenures.

Zucker has looked to impart his experience on the Sabres, who remain the NHL’s youngest club. He sits next to Rasmus Dahlin on flights and has developed a strong relationship with the 23-year-old captain.

“I was lucky enough to play with a ton of great leaders that taught me a lot about the game and how to be a good person and how to handle yourself on a daily basis,” Zucker said. “For me, I’m just trying to push as much onto the young guys here and help any way I can.”

Zucker would become the third Sabres player to win the Masterton Trophy, joining Don Luce (1974-75) and Pat LaFontaine (1994-95).