Zucker selected as Sabres' nominee for Masterton Trophy

Jason Zucker has been selected the Buffalo Sabres’ nominee for the 2024-25 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, awarded annually to the NHL player who “best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey."
Nominees are selected from each of the NHL’s 32 teams by local chapters of the Pro Hockey Writers Association. The winner will be selected by a poll of PHWA writers at the end of the regular season and announced at the NHL Awards in June.
Zucker, 33, has enjoyed one of the most productive seasons of his career this season after joining the Sabres on a one-year deal in July. His 51 points are his most since he scored a career-high 64 in 2017-18. He’s scored 21 goals, including a career-high 11 as the net-front man on Buffalo’s power play.
The Sabres rewarded his production – as well as his off-ice impact – with a two-year contract extension in July.