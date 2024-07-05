Sabres acquire forwards McLeod, Tullio from Oilers

McLeod had 30 points last season while playing a key role on the Edmonton penalty kill.

SabresOilers
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres have acquired forwards Ryan McLeod and Tyler Tullio from the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for forward Matt Savoie, the team announced Friday.

McLeod, 24, had 30 points (12+18) in 81 games last season. He added four goals in 24 playoff games during Edmonton’s run to the Stanley Cup Final.

McLeod was a consistent figure for the Oilers both in the faceoff circle and on the penalty kill. McLeod’s average of 4.20 power-play goals against per 60 minutes during the regular season was the seventh-lowest mark in the NHL among players with at least 100 minutes played shorthanded. He skated 36:43 shorthanded during the playoffs and was not on the ice for a goal against.

In the faceoff circle, McLeod ranked third on the Oilers in draws taken (718) and had a 50.8 winning percentage.

The Oilers have owned positive shot-attempt shares with McLeod on the ice at 5-on-5 in each of his four NHL seasons, including a career-best 56.6-percent share in 2023-24.

VB

Tullio, 22, had 21 points (9+12) in 54 games last season for Edmonton’s AHL affiliate, the Bakersfield Condors. The 2020 fifth-round pick has 47 points (22+25) in 117 career AHL games.

tullio

News Feed

Sabres re-sign Jokiharju to 1-year contract

Helenius impresses in Sabres’ annual 3v3 tournament

How to watch the Sabres' Development Camp 3v3 tournament

Zucker, Lafferty look forward to complementing Sabres’ skilled roster

Buffalo native Gilbert seeks to add physical element to Sabres' defense

Rochester assistant coaches share perspectives on Sabres prospects

Sabres announce ‘sabrehood Summer Tour’

McCarthy returns to Sabres Development Camp following NCAA Frozen Four appearance 

Sabres announce 2024-25 schedule

Sabres sign Reimer to 1-year contract

Sabres add physicality and experience on 1st day of Free Agency

Sabres sign 5 players to 2-way contracts

Buffalo native Gilbert joins Sabres on 1-year deal

Bryson returns to Sabres on 1-year deal

Sabres sign Aube-Kubel to 1-year contract

Lafferty joins Sabres on 2-year contract

Sabres sign Zucker to 1-year contract

2024-25 Home Opener set for Thursday, October 10 