Sabres acquire forwards McLeod, Tullio from Oilers

The Buffalo Sabres have acquired forwards Ryan McLeod and Tyler Tullio from the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for forward Matt Savoie, the team announced Friday.

McLeod, 24, had 30 points (12+18) in 81 games last season. He added four goals in 24 playoff games during Edmonton’s run to the Stanley Cup Final.

McLeod was a consistent figure for the Oilers both in the faceoff circle and on the penalty kill. McLeod’s average of 4.20 power-play goals against per 60 minutes during the regular season was the seventh-lowest mark in the NHL among players with at least 100 minutes played shorthanded. He skated 36:43 shorthanded during the playoffs and was not on the ice for a goal against.

In the faceoff circle, McLeod ranked third on the Oilers in draws taken (718) and had a 50.8 winning percentage.

The Oilers have owned positive shot-attempt shares with McLeod on the ice at 5-on-5 in each of his four NHL seasons, including a career-best 56.6-percent share in 2023-24.