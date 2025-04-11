At the Horn | Blue Jackets 3 - Sabres 2

The Buffalo Sabres saw their five-game winning streak snapped Thursday at Nationwide Arena, where they fell 3-2 to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Buffalo led 2-1 through two periods, but two Columbus goals in a 2:42 span in the third period flipped the game in the Blue Jackets’ favor.

Sabres goaltender James Reimer’s personal seven-game winning streak ended, too, as he stopped 27 of 30 shots.

Rasmus Dahlin assisted on JJ Peterka’s opening goal before scoring one of his own, staking Buffalo to a 2-0 lead in the first period. The Sabres finished with 41 shots, tied for their second most in a game this season, but couldn’t find a third goal.

The Blue Jackets came back with goals from James van Riemsdyk, Zach Aston-Reese and Boone Jenner, while goalie Jet Greaves, recalled from Cleveland (AHL) on Thursday, made 39 saves.