The Buffalo Sabres have signed forward Sam Lafferty to a two-year contract worth an average annual value of $2 million, the team announced Monday.

Lafferty, 29, has recorded 83 points (36+47) in 289 games over five seasons with Pittsburgh, Chicago, Toronto, and Vancouver.

The centerman tallied 13 goals and 11 assists in 79 contests with Vancouver last season while posting a plus-4 rating. His 192 hits in 2023-24 ranked third on the team.