At the Horn | Sabres 3 – Lightning 2 (SO)

The Buffalo Sabres beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 in a shootout Saturday at KeyBank Center.

Buffalo extended its winning streak to three games and improved to 11-2-0 in its last 13 at home.

Tage Thompson recorded his 40th goal of the season and Jason Zucker his 20th. Jack Quinn and Alex Tuch scored in the shootout.

James Reimer won his sixth straight start, making 22 saves – including four in overtime – and another two in the shootout.

Forward Noah Ostlund, Buffalo’s 16th-overall pick in 2022, skated 8:37 in his NHL debut.

Brayden Point and Gage Goncalves scored for the Lightning, while goalie Jonas Johansson stopped 36 of 38 shots.