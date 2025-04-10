Sabres at Blue Jackets | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

The Buffalo Sabres carry a five-game winning streak, their longest in more than two years, into Columbus for a Thursday night matchup with the Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena.

Buffalo most recently beat Carolina 3-0 on Tuesday at KeyBank Center, earning its seventh straight victory on home ice. Despite being officially eliminated from playoff contention, the Sabres still feel they have plenty to play for as they begin their final road trip of the season, and their 11-4-0 record over the last month indicates as much.

“I’m disappointed where we’re at, and we can’t do anything about that,” said coach Lindy Ruff. “But we can work on our game, and we’re gonna continue to work on our game until it’s over.”

Ruff feels his coaching points have begun sinking in and translating to on-ice results as the season has progressed. So, too, have messages from team leadership – Ruff mentioned captain Rasmus Dahlin and 44-goal scorer Tage Thompson – regarding puck management, shot blocking, discipline and more.

“We have a lot of young guys that (have) been learning this year, and finally, now, it’s clicking,” Dahlin said. “You can get your points with playing the right way, too, and that’s what we’re seeing right now.”

Five games remain to continue polishing that winning formula in preparation for the 2025-26 campaign.

Here’s what you need to know before puck drop at 7 p.m.