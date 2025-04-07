At the Horn | Sabres 6 - Bruins 3

Tage Thompson scored his eighth career hat trick to lead the Buffalo Sabres to a 6-3 win over the Boston Bruins at KeyBank Center on Sunday.

The win was Buffalo’s sixth straight at home and fourth straight overall.

Thompson upped his season goal total to 43, moving him ahead of Washington’s Alex Ovechkin for third in the NHL. Earlier Sunday, Ovechkin scored his 895th career goal to break Wayne Gretzky’s all-time record.

Alex Tuch and Rasmus Dahlin each contributed a goal and an assist to extend their point streaks to six games and three games, respectively. Jason Zucker scored a goal for the second straight game.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 17 saves for the victory.

Boston received goals from Elias Lindholm, Morgan Geekie and Casey Mittelstadt while David Pastrnak had three assists. Joonas Korpisalo made 30 saves.

The Sabres erased deficits of 2-0 and 3-2 in the contest. They outshot the Bruins 13-6 during the third period, which started as a 3-3 tie.

The victory concluded a back-to-back set at KeyBank Center, which opened with a 3-2 shootout win over Tampa Bay on Saturday night. The Sabres outshot their opponents by a combined tally of 75-45 in the two wins.