Sabres' winning streak snapped in Columbus despite 41 shots

COLUMBUS – Rasmus Dahlin felt a winnable game had slipped away following the Buffalo Sabres’ 3-2 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Thursday.

The Sabres led 2-0 in the first period and finished the night with 41 shots, their second-highest total this season.

Columbus scored three unanswered goals – the first of which came with 8.1 seconds left in the opening period – and received 39 saves from goaltender Jet Greaves.

“I thought it was a winnable game,” Dahlin said. “We had our chances. They scored one more goal than us, that’s how it feels now after. We created a lot and I think we could have scored a couple more.”