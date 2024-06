The Buffalo Sabres have bought out the remainder of forward Jeff Skinner’s contract, the team announced Sunday.

Skinner, 32, had three years remaining on the eight-year, $72-million contract he signed in June 2019. As a result of the buyout, the Sabres will pay Skinner for six years but at a reduced salary cap hit below his original $9 million average.

The move will provide additional salary cap space for the Sabres entering free agency, which opens at noon this Monday, July 1.