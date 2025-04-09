“He’s on a heater” | Reimer, penalty kill help Sabres blank Hurricanes

The Buffalo Sabres had last won five straight games in January of 2023. They’d last won seven straight home games early in the 1999-2000 season.

Buffalo accomplished both feats with a 3-0 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday at KeyBank Center, a performance highlighted by James Reimer’s 33 saves, a perfect penalty kill and, yes, another goal from Tage Thompson.

Despite having gone 11-4-0 since March 10, the Sabres were officially eliminated from playoff contention as Montreal beat Detroit on Tuesday.

“It’s mixed emotions, for sure,” said captain Rasmus Dahlin. “I mean, pissed that we started to play good now – it’s too late. But also, it’s good we can see that we can play good hockey, and we can beat any team in this league. So I guess we have to build for next year, and this is how you do it.”