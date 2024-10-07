Injuries and transactions | Clague, Rousek loaned to Amerks; Aube-Kubel placed on IR

The latest Sabres roster news.

Injuries and Transactions
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Latest news

Oct. 7 – Sabres loan two to Rochester, place Aube-Kubel on IR

The Sabres loaned forward Lukas Rousek and defenseman Kale Clague to Rochester after the two players cleared waivers on Monday.

Nicolas Aube-Kubel was placed on injured reserve after sustaining a lower-body injury during the team’s season opener in Prague, Czechia last Friday. Players on injured reserve are required to miss a minimum of seven days retroactive to their last game played.

The moves reduce the Sabres’ roster to the requisite 23 players ahead of Thursday’s home opener against the Los Angeles Kings. The team had been permitted to carry extra players during its trip to Europe for the NHL Global Series.

Oct. 7 – Reimer claimed by Ducks off waivers

The Anaheim Ducks claimed goaltender James Reimer off waivers on Monday. The veteran had joined the Sabres on a one-year contract this summer.

The Sabres have Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Devon Levi as their goaltending tandem at the NHL level and Felix Sandstrom on a two-way contract in Rochester. Michael Houser, who is on an AHL deal, is also on the Rochester roster.

News Feed

'You have to move on' | Sabres return home following loss to Devils

At the Horn | Devils 3 - Sabres 1

Sabres vs. Devils | How to watch, storylines, and more

Early chances make the difference in season-opening loss to Devils

At the Horn | Devils 4 - Sabres 1

Sabres loan Johnson to Rochester (AHL)

How the Sabres selected their goal song for the NHL Global Series in Prague

Sabres vs. Devils | How to watch, storylines, and projected lineup

'We've checked all the boxes' | Sights and sounds from the Sabres' final practice in Prague

Home Opener celebration to include Party in the Plaza, rally at BFLO Store, and more

Dunne, Jobst, Murray, Poolman, Rathbone and Sandstrom clear waivers

Day 12 Notebook | Catching up with Sam Lafferty and more notes from Prague

Buffalo Sabres loan 10 to Rochester, release 9 from PTO, assign 1 to junior

Q&A | Ales Kotalik talks love for Buffalo, '05-'06 and more

At the Horn | Sabres 4 - Red Wings 3 (OT)

Day 11 Notebook | Sabres arrive in Prague, shift focus to regular season

Sabres vs Red Wings | How to watch, rosters, and storylines

At the Horn | Blue Jackets 6 - Sabres 3