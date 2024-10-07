Injuries and transactions | Clague, Rousek loaned to Amerks; Aube-Kubel placed on IR

Latest news

Oct. 7 – Sabres loan two to Rochester, place Aube-Kubel on IR

The Sabres loaned forward Lukas Rousek and defenseman Kale Clague to Rochester after the two players cleared waivers on Monday.

Nicolas Aube-Kubel was placed on injured reserve after sustaining a lower-body injury during the team’s season opener in Prague, Czechia last Friday. Players on injured reserve are required to miss a minimum of seven days retroactive to their last game played.

The moves reduce the Sabres’ roster to the requisite 23 players ahead of Thursday’s home opener against the Los Angeles Kings. The team had been permitted to carry extra players during its trip to Europe for the NHL Global Series.

Oct. 7 – Reimer claimed by Ducks off waivers

The Anaheim Ducks claimed goaltender James Reimer off waivers on Monday. The veteran had joined the Sabres on a one-year contract this summer.

The Sabres have Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Devon Levi as their goaltending tandem at the NHL level and Felix Sandstrom on a two-way contract in Rochester. Michael Houser, who is on an AHL deal, is also on the Rochester roster.