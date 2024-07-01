Sabres sign 5 players to 2-way contracts

The Buffalo Sabres have signed forward Josh Dunne to a two-year, two-way contract worth an annual average value of $775,000. Forwards Brett Murray and Mason Jobst, defenseman Jack Rathbone, and goaltender Felix Sandstrom have been signed to one-year, two-way contracts worth $775,000 each.

Murray, 25, recorded 17 goals and 15 assists in 54 games for the Rochester Americans in 2023-24. He has compiled 157 points (73+84) in 259 career games in Rochester and six points (2+4) in 23 NHL games with Buffalo.

Jobst, a native of Speedway, Indiana, ranked tied for first on the Amerks in points last season with 50 (22+28) in 64 games. The 30-year-old has tallied 51 goals and 126 points in 225 career AHL games with Rochester, San Jose, Bridgeport, and Binghamton.

Dunne, 25, has played in 134 career AHL games for the Cleveland Monsters, registering 36 goals and 29 assists, including 13 power-play goals. The O’Fallon, Missouri native recorded seven points (2+5) in 25 contests for the Monsters last season and added seven goals and four assists in 14 playoff games. Dunne has appeared in 14 NHL games for the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Rathbone, 25, had 25 points (9+16) in 69 AHL games last season with the Abbotsford Canucks and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. He has five points (2+3) in 28 career NHL games.

Sandstrom has posted a 39-29-13 record in 88 career AHL games for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Last season, he recorded 13 wins in 24 appearances.