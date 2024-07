The Buffalo Sabres have signed defenseman Dennis Gilbert to a one-year contract worth $825,000, the team announced Monday.

Gilbert, 27, played a career-high 34 games for Calgary this past season and had seven points (1+6). He has 12 fights in 82 career NHL games.

A Buffalo native, Gilbert played for St. Joe’s Collegiate Institute and the Buffalo Junior Sabres prior to a three-year collegiate career at the University of Notre Dame.