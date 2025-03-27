Sabres in the NCAA Tournament | Schedule, results, and how to watch

The Sabres will have 6 prospects competing for a spot in the Frozen Four.

By Noah Monroe
The Buffalo Sabres have six prospects competing in the 2025 NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Championship, which begins March 27 and concludes April 12 with the national championship in St. Louis at Enterprise Center.

The following prospects are competing:

  • Gavin McCarthy, D – Boston University
  • Jake Richard, F – Connecticut
  • Maxim Strbak, D – Michigan State
  • Patrick Geary, D – Michigan State
  • Brodie Ziemer, F – Minnesota
  • Matteo Costantini, F – Western Michigan

Find the schedule below and check back throughout the tournament for highlights and updated results. Find the full 16-team bracket here.

Toledo Regional

Boston University (McCarthy) vs. Ohio State – Thursday at 2 p.m. on ESPNU

No. 2 Michigan State (Geary, Strbak) vs. Cornell – Thursday at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Fargo Regional

No. 4 Western Michigan (Costantini) vs. Minnesota State – Thursday at 5 p.m. on ESPNU

Minnesota (Ziemer) vs. UMass – Thursday at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Allentown Regional

UConn (Richard) vs. Quinnipiac – Friday at 5 p.m. on ESPNU

No. 3 Maine vs. No. 4 Penn State – Friday at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Manchester Regional

No. 1 Boston College vs. Bentley – Friday at 2 p.m. on ESPNU

Providence vs. Denver – Friday at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Second Round (Saturday, March 29 and Sunday, March 30)

Frozen Four Semifinals (Thursday, April 10)

Frozen Four National Championship (Saturday, April 12 on ESPN2)

