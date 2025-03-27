Sabres in the NCAA Tournament | Schedule, results, and how to watch

The Buffalo Sabres have six prospects competing in the 2025 NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Championship, which begins March 27 and concludes April 12 with the national championship in St. Louis at Enterprise Center.
The following prospects are competing:
- Gavin McCarthy, D – Boston University
- Jake Richard, F – Connecticut
- Maxim Strbak, D – Michigan State
- Patrick Geary, D – Michigan State
- Brodie Ziemer, F – Minnesota
- Matteo Costantini, F – Western Michigan
Find the schedule below and check back throughout the tournament for highlights and updated results. Find the full 16-team bracket here.