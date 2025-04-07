2024-25 Rick Martin Award finalists: Dahlin, Thompson, Tuch

Alex Tuch, Rasmus Dahlin, and Tage Thompson have been voted as finalists for the 2024-25 Rick Martin Memorial Award.

“The Rico” is presented annually to the player who best embodies what it means to be a Buffalo Sabre, as determined by a fan vote. Fans are encouraged to choose the player who best demonstrates on-ice excellence, resilience, and dedication to the community.

Fans can vote for the winner through April 11 at Sabres.com/Rico. The winning player will be announced on April 17, which will also be Fan Appreciation Night at KeyBank Center.

The award is presented by the Sabres' Gold Ring Partners: KeyBank, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, and LECOM.

The Rick Martin Memorial Award originated during the 2020-21 season in memory of the late Sabres legend, who remained an active member of the community and a proud ambassador of the organization following the conclusion of his prolific playing career until his passing in 2011.

Here’s more on each of the three finalists.