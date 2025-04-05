Sabres vs. Lightning | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Storylines

1. All systems go for Tage and Co.

Buffalo has scored 24 goals across its last four games. That’s tied for the most by any team in a four-game span this season, and it’s the most by the Sabres since 2007.

Fourteen skaters have multiple points during the span, led by Alex Tuch (5+3) and Jack Quinn (3+5) with eight apiece. Krebs (3+2), Tage Thompson (4+1), Ryan McLeod (2+3) and JJ Peterka (1+4) each have five points.

The Sabres' power play has chipped in with three goals in 12 opportunities, as has the penalty kill with a couple shorthanded tallies. But it’s their even-strength offense that’s remained their biggest strength, as they rank second in the NHL with 2.87 5-on-5 goals scored per 60 minutes this season.

Thompson has five goals in the last five games, including two game winners, and his 39 this season rank fourth in the NHL. He’s on the cusp of becoming the eighth player in Sabres history with multiple 40-goal campaigns after scoring 47 in 2022-23.

“I think his game continues to grow every year,” Krebs said. “His confidence is unmatched – that’s when he’s at his best. I think when you see him doing the little details – backchecking, forechecking – it adds up, and I think it’s working really well for him. He’s finding the back of the net, and it’s great to see.”

2. Home-ice advantage

The Sabres have thrived at KeyBank Center over the last couple months, going 10-2-0 since Jan. 27. That includes six straight wins beginning that night and an active four-game home winning streak.

Since Jan. 27, that .833 home points percentage ranks sixth in the NHL, and the Sabres’ 4.08 goals scored per game at home ranks third. For the season, Buffalo is 19-14-3 at home with five games remaining.

3. Scouting the Lightning

The Lightning lost 2-1 in Ottawa on Thursday, but they're still 7-3-0 in their last 10 games and sit three points behind Toronto for the division lead.

Nikita Kucherov ranks second behind Nathan MacKinnon with 111 points (33+78), having reached triple digits for the fifth time in his career; among active players, only Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Sidney Crosby have more such seasons. He’s been especially hot lately with 14 points (4+10) in his last six games.

The Lightning have also gotten 30-goal campaigns from Jake Guentzel (38), Brayden Point (38) and Brandon Hagel (34), and Anthony Cirelli isn’t far behind with 26 goals. So, it’s no surprise Tampa Bay ranks second in the league with 3.56 goals scored per game this season.

Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy has remained tough with a 6-2-0 record and .937 save percentage in his last eight games.

These teams’ first meeting came March 6 at Amalie Arena, where Guentzel’s hat trick led a second-period comeback and Oliver Bjorkstrand’s third-period goal was the difference in a 6-5 final. Five goals allowed tied a season high for Vasilevskiy.

Tonight will mark the first return to KeyBank Center for forward Zemgus Girgensons, who played 688 games across 10 seasons with Buffalo.