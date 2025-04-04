Red-hot Ostlund recalled to Buffalo, set for NHL debut

The 21-year-old has eight goals in his last six games with Rochester.

By Justin Alpert
Wednesday night, after scoring a goal in the Rochester Americans’ 4-2 win over the Springfield Thunderbirds, forward Noah Ostlund received thrilling news: the 21-year-old, Rochester coach Michael Leone announced to the team, had earned his first promotion to the Buffalo Sabres.

Buffalo officially recalled Ostlund on Friday, and he joined the team for practice at LECOM Harborcenter. Following the skate, he recalled his reaction to Wednesday’s news.

“I got so happy – happy and excited,” said Ostlund, who’s expected to make his NHL debut Saturday versus Tampa Bay. “It’s something that I’ve worked for my whole life.”

Noah Ostlund addresses the media

Not long ago, an NHL opportunity in 2024-25 appeared unlikely for Ostlund, who began the season with just one point in his first 12 games and missed nearly two months – from Oct. 26 to Dec. 20 – while recovering from hand surgery.

On Jan. 10, however, the Sabres’ 16th-overall pick from 2022 flipped a switch and began living up to – exceeding, even – his first-round billing. In 32 games since, he’s totaled 35 points (18+17), averaged 2.5 shots on goal per game and logged a plus-19 rating. Ostlund’s currently riding a six-game goal streak with Rochester, having totaled eight goals and three assists during the span.

“I think I’ve just found my game a little bit more,” Ostlund said of his recent production, speculating he was 12 years old the last time he went on such a scoring run. “I think I’ve been playing more with the puck and creating more every shift.”

He was named Monday as the AHL Rookie of the Month for March after scoring 14 points (9+5) in 11 games, as well as AHL Player of the Week for the week ending March 30.

“It’s just a player finding his path, and he feels comfortable down there,” added Sabres coach Lindy Ruff. “It’s a hard league to play in, but he’s progressed and he’s pushed himself to where he’s become one of the top players down there.”

Lindy Ruff addresses the media

What has Ruff heard from the Rochester coaching staff about his newest player?

“Nothing but good – the way he’s played, the way he’s defended, how well he’s operated with the puck. He’s put together a real good year down there.”

Despite his early-season slump, which Ostlund credits Rochester assistant coach Vinny Prospal for helping him snap out of, the center ranks third on the Americans in goals (19) and is tied for fifth in points (36).

Once drafted, the Stockholm, Sweden native played two professional seasons in his home country. Swedish teams demand defensive responsibility from their young centers, but the tighter-checking style of North American hockey has still been a difficult adjustment.

“It’s a lot tougher,” Ostlund said. “Everything gets tighter, so you get closer to everyone every time. So I think that was a change, too, from playing overseas.”

Having excelled this season with Rochester, and in back-to-back years at the World Junior Championship, Ostlund has evidently adjusted well enough to the North American game. Ruff applauds him for holding his own defensively – a non-negotiable for NHL centers – while scoring in bunches.

Buffalo’s top three lines, too, have been scoring at will lately. Ruff doesn’t want to disrupt their chemistry, so Ostlund is expected to center a line with Beck Malenstyn and Sam Lafferty in his debut. He also practiced as the net-front man on the second power-play unit.

“I only get one first game, so I’m gonna try to take everything in and play my game out there,” he said. “It’s gonna be a cool experience.”

Here’s more from Friday’s practice.

Friday’s practice lines

 

Forwards  
9 Zach Benson20 Jiri Kulich72 Tage Thompson
77 JJ Peterka71 Ryan McLeod22 Jack Quinn
17 Jason Zucker19 Peyton Krebs89 Alex Tuch
29 Beck Malenstyn36 Noah Ostlund81 Sam Lafferty
   
Defensemen Goalies
23 Mattias Samuelsson26 Rasmus Dahlin47 James Reimer
25 Owen Power24 Jacob Bernard-Docker1 Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
4 Bowen Byram75 Connor Clifton  
78 Jacob Bryson
 
 
 

News and notes

1. The only lineup change from Tuesday is Ostlund’s replacing Tyson Kozak. Kozak exited that 5-2 win with a hip strain and is considered week to week – a diagnosis that could mean the end of his rookie season, Ruff said, adding that the forward could return to join the Amerks in the AHL playoffs.

2. Ruff said forwards Jordan Greenway (lower body) and Josh Norris (undisclosed) are “progressing” in their recoveries and that the “plan is to still try to get both of them back in.”

That said, they’re cutting it close with the regular season ending in 13 days and both players yet to return to practice. Norris did skate on his own Friday morning, though.

Up next

The three-game homestand begins Saturday night versus the Lightning. Tickets are available here.

Coverage on MSG begins at 6:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 7.

