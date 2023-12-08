The BoroCop & Backhanded Compliments: Mark Borowiecki, Preds Pro Development Coach, on the POP

Recently-retired former Preds defenseman Mark Borowiecki joins the show (15:20) to discuss his new role with the team as professional player development coach. Borowiecki tells us what his role entails, why it's a good fit for him, and how he helps Preds players "find their superpower."

Kara Hammer & Max Herz recap three straight Preds wins including a fun night for Ryan McDonagh against his former team in a 5-1 win over the Lightning at Bridgestone Arena.

Plus, Cole Smith has trouble with his landlord, Darth Nyquist needs acting lessons, Yakov Trenin takes you Christmas shopping, and plenty of holiday celebrations coming up in Smashville!

As always, use #PredsPodcast to send in your questions and comments on Twitter. And visit NashvillePredators.com/Podcast to listen to the latest episode & subscribe through iTunes, Google Play, iHeartRadio, Spotify and more.