GAME DAY: Preds vs. Blackhawks, Nov. 18

Rinne & Weber's Continuing Impact Felt as 365 Pediatric Cancer Fund Turns 10

Preds Coaches, Players Hit the Lanes at Preds and Pins Bowling Tournament

Predators Reassign Marc Del Gaizo to Milwaukee

Preds Prospect Report: College Hockey & Call-Ups

Preds Turkey Tourney Returns on Nov. 25

Forsberg, Josi Score for Preds in 3-2 Loss to Ducks

Predators Recall Spencer Stastney from Milwaukee

GAME DAY: Preds vs. Ducks, Nov. 14

Local Artist Captures Ryan O'Reilly's Storied Career in 'Collage-Style' Portrait

Nashville Predators Foundation to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Nov. 18

Bridgestone Arena/SS&E Nominated for Three Pollstar Awards

Preds Fall 7-5 in 'Frustrating' Back-and-Forth Affair with Coyotes

'An Honor to Follow in Their Footsteps': Veterans of Smashville Reflect on Military Service

GAME DAY: Preds vs. Coyotes, Nov. 11

Blog: On the Road with Kiefer Sherwood (Part II)

Forsberg Scores Twice as Preds Fall to Jets, 6-3

Preds Prospect Report: Prokop and Matier's Hot Start & Del Gaizo's Debut

A Poile Family Thanksgiving: Longtime Preds GM David Poile on the POP

Poile Set to Be Honored at Preds Foundation Luncheon on Nov. 21, Pregame Ceremony on Nov. 22

POP 210
By Max Herz
@MaxHerzTalks Host, Predators Official Podcast

Longtime Predators general manager David Poile joins the POP (9:20) before he's honored in Smashville this week. Interview topics include watching games as a fan in retirement with his family, the Tanner Jeannot trade, and retroactive trade advice from his eight-year-old grandson.

Kara Hammer & Max Herz recap Preds losses to the Coyotes and Ducks, look ahead to the Women's Collegiate Hockey Showcase in Smashville, and get you set for Pickleball Night at Bridgestone Arena!

In our interview of the week, Preds goalies Juuse Saros and Kevin Lankinen tell us which tendies did the splits at their respective weddings in Finland this summer and who ripped their pants on the dance floor. Plus, Kara gets a shoutout from her hero Mason Ramsey.

As always, use #PredsPodcast to send in your questions and comments on Twitter. And visit NashvillePredators.com/Podcast to listen to the latest episode & subscribe through iTunes, Google Play, iHeartRadio, Spotify and more.

