A Poile Family Thanksgiving: Longtime Preds GM David Poile on the POP

Longtime Predators general manager David Poile joins the POP (9:20) before he's honored in Smashville this week. Interview topics include watching games as a fan in retirement with his family, the Tanner Jeannot trade, and retroactive trade advice from his eight-year-old grandson.

Kara Hammer & Max Herz recap Preds losses to the Coyotes and Ducks, look ahead to the Women's Collegiate Hockey Showcase in Smashville, and get you set for Pickleball Night at Bridgestone Arena!

In our interview of the week, Preds goalies Juuse Saros and Kevin Lankinen tell us which tendies did the splits at their respective weddings in Finland this summer and who ripped their pants on the dance floor. Plus, Kara gets a shoutout from her hero Mason Ramsey.

