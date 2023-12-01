A Streak & A Shrink: Vickie Woosley on the POP, Preds Director of Performance Psychology

Preds Performance Psychology Director & Team Behavioral Health Clinician Vickie Woosley Joins Episode 211 of the Predators Official Podcast

POP 211
By Max Herz
@MaxHerzTalks Host, Predators Official Podcast

Vickie Woosley, the Predators Director of Performance Psychology & Team Behavioral Health Clinician, joins the podcast (14:00) to discuss her role with the team, helping players like Mark Borowiecki & Connor Ingram, how psychologists help sports teams perform, her two decades in the FBI, and mental health advocacy.

Kara Hammer & Max Herz recap the Preds six game winning streak, including wins over the Blackhawks, Avs, Jets and Pens. Plus, we tell you our favorite pictures from the Predators 2024 team dog calendar and which teammate the players would unanimously take on a deserted island.

