L'Heureux Scores Lone Goal as Admirals Drop Game 1 of Western Conference Finals

Zachary L’Heureux scored his ninth goal of the postseason and goaltender Troy Grosenick turned away 28 shots, but the Milwaukee Admirals ultimately dropped Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals to the Coachella Valley Firebirds by a 2-1 decision.

“As a group there were some good things, but we’ve got more to give,” Admirals Head Coach Karl Taylor told Admirals Play-by-Play Announcer Aaron Sims after the game. “I don’t think we were at our A-game… That’s disappointing the way the game played out, but we had some good effort and some good will. And there were some really good signs out there, but we can play much better.”

The Nashville Predators’ American Hockey League affiliate will look to battle back and even the Western Conference Finals series at one game apiece when Game 2 arrives on Friday.

QUICK HITS

Stay Happy

Despite the result, the Admirals top scorer stayed hot on Wednesday evening, scoring his league-leading ninth goal of the postseason.

Of course, L’Heureux’s tying third-period goal was made possible by the gutsy efforts of another Admirals rookie.

Powering through neutral ice and into the Firebirds zone, forward Reid Schaefer drew the Coachella Valley defensemen away from L'Heureux, then dished a quick cross-ice pass to his linemate who fired the puck home to knot the score.