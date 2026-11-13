The Preds have won six straight games, and they're only getting better. Brooks Bratten and Max Herz discuss the win streak and what's working for Nashville. Plus, Brooks recaps Pekka Rinne's Hockey Hall of Fame induction and catches up with plenty of current and former Preds on the red carpet. All that, plus a Fathers' Trip recap and the Big E Awesome Person of the Week.
Preds Official Podcast: Six Straight and the Hall of Fame
The Predators Win Streak Continues and Recapping Pekka Rinne Joining the Hockey Hall of Fame