Game Day: Preds at Golden Knights, November 13

Nashville Predators (10-4-5, 25 pts.) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (13-5-2, 28 pts.)

9 p.m. CT | T-Mobile Arena

Watch: Scripps Sports/The Spot - Nashville 28; PredsTV App (in-market); ESPN+ (out-of-market)

Listen: 102.5 The Game, Preds Radio Network

Live Stats: GameCenter

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The midway point of a five-game trip has arrived as the Nashville Predators get set to face the Vegas Golden Knights for a 9 p.m. CT puck drop tonight at T-Mobile Arena. This evening’s contest is the second of three meetings between the Preds and Knights this season; Nashville fell to Vegas in the third week of October.

As of late, however, the Predators have done nothing but win. Nashville carries a six-game win streak into tonight’s matchup thanks to a back-to-back sweep through southern California with victories over Los Angeles and Anaheim to start the trip.

Vegas is also hot having won each of their last four games - including a 5-3 victory over Utah on Wednesday night - and their current stretch is tied for the second best win streak in the NHL. But first belongs to the Preds, and they’ll look to make it seven tonight against the defending Western Conference Champions.

“We're playing as a unit,” Preds forward Shane Wright said following Wednesday’s win in Anaheim. “We're four lines in all 60 [minutes], and both goalies have been unbelievable. It's been just a team effort from everybody. Everyone is chipping in and everyone is contributing. We're playing as a unit right now, and it's fun winning. It's fun playing like this.”

Nashville’s lineup remained unchanged on Tuesday night with Jonathan Marchessault remaining out with a lower-body injury. Defensemen Nic Hague and Ilya Lyubushkin were scratched. The Preds did not practice on Thursday following the back-to-back, but they are scheduled to hold a morning skate today in Las Vegas.

Last Time Out:

Wright recorded his first three points with the Preds, including what proved to be the game-winning goal, as Nashville defeated Anaheim by a 4-2 final. Nils Hoglander and Jayden Struble each had a goal and a helper, while Roman Josi recorded two assists, including his 800th career point.

Per NHL Stats, Josi became the fifth defenseman born outside North America to hit the 800-point milestone, following Nicklas Lidstrom (1,142), Erik Karlsson (954), Victor Hedman (817) and Sergei Gonchar (811).

Nashville’s captain (19 GP) also became the fastest Predators player to record 20 assists in a season, besting Steve Sullivan (20 GP in 2003-04).

Josi (2g-20a) and Filip Forsberg (7g-15a) co-lead the team with 22 points apiece, followed by Steven Stamkos with 11 goals and 20 points. Ryan O’Reilly has seven goals and 17 points, while Hoglander now has four goals and nine points. Goaltender Juuse Saros is 6-3-4 in net; Justus Annunen is 4-1-0 after winning on Wednesday.

All-Time Meetings:

The Preds are 11-11-(0)-3 all-time against the Golden Knights, including a 5-6-(0)-1 mark on the road. Nashville is 5-5-0 in the last 10 versus Vegas and 2-3-0 in the last five meetings in Nevada.

Jonathan Marchessault played 514 games for Vegas from 2017-24, recording 417 points (192g-225a). He won the 2023 Stanley Cup and Conn Smythe trophy with the Golden Knights.

Nic Hague was selected by Vegas in the second round (34th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft. He played 364 games for Vegas from 2019-25, recording 83 points (20g-63); he won the 2023 Stanley Cup with the Golden Knights.

Steven Stamkos scored his 600th career NHL goal on Dec. 31, 2025 at Vegas.

Nashville Notables:

The Predators won six straight games for the first time since March 13-26, 2024.

Jayden Struble (1g-1a) recorded his first career multi-point game on Wednesday, including the opening goal for the Predators; the blueliner has tied his career high for goals in a season (3).

The Predators’ power play ranks ninth in the NHL, operating at 26.6 percent (17-for-64). Steven Stamkos (6), Ryan O’Reilly (4), Filip Forsberg (3), Jonathan Marchessault (2) and Nils Hoglander (1) have scored for Nashville on the man advantage.

Nashville’s penalty kill ranks second in the League (89.5 percent), and the Preds have only allowed one power-play goal in their last 10 games.

Watch & Listen:

New this season, Preds fans can watch all locally broadcast Predators games on The Spot – Nashville 28 (WNPX) over the air with an antenna or on cable and satellite distributors serving the Predators territory.

Predators fans within the team’s TV viewing area can also stream 81 locally broadcast games for just $74 – less than $1 per game.

Nashville’s games will be streamed on the Nashville Predators App, which is available on the following devices:

iOS/Android

Amazon Fire TV

Android TV

Apple TV

Roku

Web via PredsTV.com

The season pass also includes access to on-demand game replays and exclusive content, such as “Inside Smashville,” a weekly magazine show that launches Friday, Oct. 2 on The Spot – Nashville 28 and Predators streaming platforms.

In addition to 81 of the team’s regular-season games being available on The Spot – Nashville 28 and via the Nashville Predators App stream, the remaining three contests will be exclusively broadcast on ESPN+.

Click here for more information on streaming and viewing options.

Fans may also listen on 102.5 The Game and the Preds Radio Network.