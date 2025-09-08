Offseason Recap: Look Back at Nashville's Summer Moves Ahead of a New Preds Season

Draft Picks, Trades and Signings - Get Primed for the 2025-26 Predators Campaign

Cameron Reid, Brady Martin and Ryker Lee

By Brooks Bratten
@brooksbratten Senior Content Manager & Beat Reporter

Admittedly, hockey may not always be top of mind when spending time at the beach, pool or literally anywhere without a frozen sheet of ice during the heat of the summer.

After all, the Nashville Predators haven’t played a game in almost five months. But by this point, you’re probably missing the sport, the players and everything that comes with a night at Bridgestone Arena.

Those moments are coming sooner than later, but if you’ve forgotten anything that may have occurred since mid-April with your favorite hockey club, relax and enjoy this handy primer to recap the offseason and get you prepped for a brand-new campaign.

Plus, check your calendars and make sure Preds Rookie Camp (Sept. 10), Preds Training Camp (Sept. 17) and Opening Night (Oct. 9) - at the very least - have been added to the ledger.

Preds hockey is coming - and here’s what you need to know in the meantime.

April 18: Englund Signs One-Year Deal

Just two days after the Preds concluded the 2024-25 regular season with a victory over Dallas, 6-foot-4 defenseman Andreas Englund inked a one-year, $775,000 deal for the 2025-26 campaign. Claimed on waivers from Los Angeles last February, the physical blueliner appeared in 24 games with the Predators and posted two assists, 36 penalty minutes, 58 hits and 33 blocked shots while proving he had no problem sticking up for teammates when needed. Englund will be competing for a spot on the backend once more when Training Camp begins next week.

April 23: Preds Announce Plans to Upgrade, Transform Bridgestone Arena

The home of the Predators is about to get quite an upgrade over the next five years. In late April, the organization took its first steps in unveiling a $650 million plan to transform the Arena in a project that will see the building add approximately 170,000 square feet along with a modernization not seen since the facility opened three decades ago. The main upgrades are planned to be completed in 2030.

May 12: Preds Foundation Distributes Record-Breaking Grant Donation

A springtime tradition that gets bigger and better every year, the Nashville Predators Foundation distributed its largest-ever one-time donation, with Helper Grant distributions totaling $850,791 during a Grant Check Presentation Ceremony at Bridgestone Arena. Through the 2025 allocation, 190 Nashville and Middle Tennessee nonprofits received a grant.

June 16: Josi, Saros Named to Preliminary Rosters Ahead of Olympic Winter Games

We’re still five months away from the greatest winter spectacle in all of sports, but at least two members of the Preds already have plans. Captain Roman Josi and goaltender Juuse Saros were named to the preliminary rosters for their respective countries - Switzerland and Finland - to skate at the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics in February. The upcoming showcase will mark the first time NHL players will participate in the Olympics since 2014, and the anticipation will only build from here.

June 18: Preds Acquire Haula from New Jersey

Predators General Manager Barry Trotz made his first trade of the offseason when he brought a familiar face back to Smashville. The Preds acquired forward Erik Haula from New Jersey in exchange for defenseman Jeremy Hanzel and a 2025 fourth-round pick with Haula set to skate for Nashville for the second time in his career. The veteran Finn recorded 21 points for the Preds during the 2020-21 campaign, and he posted 11 goals and 21 more points with the Devils last season.

June 24: Preds Hire Richardson as Assistant Coach

The Predators added a new face behind the bench in late June with the hiring of Luke Richardson as an assistant coach. Richardson replaced Todd Richards on Head Coach Andrew Brunette’s staff, joining Assistant Coaches Derek MacKenzie and Darby Hendrickson and Goaltending Coach Ben Vanderklok. Richardson recently spent parts of three seasons as the head coach of the Chicago Blackhawks while also serving as an assistant coach with the Canadiens, Islanders and Senators. As a player, Richardson skated in 1,417 NHL contests, the 12th-most among defensemen in NHL history.

June 27-28: Preds Select Martin, Reid, Lee in First Round of NHL Draft; Make Seven Picks Total

For the first time in franchise history, the Predators made three picks in the first round of the NHL Draft, including the fifth overall selection. Nashville added forward Brady Martin with that pick before calling the names of defenseman Cameron Reid and forward Ryker Lee before the first round was complete. Nashville added four more players on the second day of the Draft including defensemen Jacob Rombach, Alex Huang and Daniel Nieminen, as well as goaltender Jack Ivankovic.

Brady Martin discusses being selected fifth overall by the Nashville Predators.

June 30: Preds Acquire Hague, Conditional Pick from Vegas

Just one day before the opening of free agency, Trotz made one of the more notable trades in recent Preds history when he acquired defenseman Nic Hague and a conditional third-round pick from Vegas in exchange for forward Colton Sissons and defenseman Jeremy Lauzon. The Preds then signed Hague to a four-year, $22 million contract. A 2023 Stanley Cup Champion with the Golden Knights, the 6-foot-6 Hague recorded 12 points, 40 penalty minutes, 82 hits and 74 blocked shots last season with Vegas and figures to play a prominent role on the Nashville blueline starting in October.

Hague Talks Joining the Preds

July 1: Preds Sign Perbix to Two-Year Deal

One day later, Trotz bolstered the backend once more when he inked defenseman Nick Perbix to a two-year, $5.5 million contract as free agency opened. The 6-foot-4 Perbix recorded six goals and 19 points with Tampa Bay last season, his third full campaign in the NHL.

Perbix Talks Signing With Preds

July 16: Preds Announce 2025-26 Regular-Season Schedule

Arguably the highlight of each and every offseason, the 2025-26 Predators schedule was revealed in mid-July with a fresh slate of 82 games. The Preds begin their 28th season as an NHL franchise at Bridgestone Arena on Oct. 9 against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Nashville will play 40 regular-season home games in 2025-26, and the schedule is highlighted by an appearance in the 2025 NHL Global Series Sweden presented by Fastenal in November. The Predators will return to Europe for the first time since 2022 and play two games against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Avicii Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, on Nov. 14 (1 p.m. CT) and Nov. 16 (8 a.m. CT).

July 21: Former Preds Captain Weber Inducted Into Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame

The accolades just kept coming over the past year for Shea Weber. Following an induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame last November, and then a spot in the inaugural class of the Preds Golden Hall, the former Predators captain officially became a member of the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame in July. Weber joined former Predators teammates Pekka Rinne, Mike Fisher and David Legwand - as well former Preds General Manager David Poile and Preds broadcasting legend Terry Crisp - as members of the TSHF.

August 20: Preds Sign Martin to Entry-Level Contract

Less than two months after the Predators called his name with the fifth overall selection in the 2025 NHL Draft, Nashville signed forward Brady Martin to a three-year, entry-level contract. Martin recorded a career-high 72 points (33g-39a) in 57 games last season while serving as an alternate captain for the Soo Greyhounds of the OHL. The 6-foot, 185-pound forward ranked second on the Greyhounds in goals, assists, points and penalty minutes and first in plus-minus rating.

Martin will be in attendance when Predators Rookie Camp opens on Wednesday, and the group will then head to Tampa to face off against rookie squads from the Lightning, Panthers and Hurricanes in the annual NHL Prospect Tournament between the four clubs.

After playing three games in four days, the rookies will head back to Nashville in advance of the start of Predators Training Camp on Sept. 17 before the Preds host Florida for the annual preseason doubleheader - this time at Bridgestone Arena - on Sept. 21, the first and second of six preseason games scheduled for the Predators ahead of the regular season.

Stay tuned to @PredsNHL on social media and NashvillePredators.com for complete coverage of Preds Rookie Camp, Training Camp and the preseason before Opening Night arrives on Oct. 9 at Bridgestone Arena.

