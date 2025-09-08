Offseason Recap: Look Back at Nashville's Summer Moves Ahead of a New Preds Season

Admittedly, hockey may not always be top of mind when spending time at the beach, pool or literally anywhere without a frozen sheet of ice during the heat of the summer.

After all, the Nashville Predators haven’t played a game in almost five months. But by this point, you’re probably missing the sport, the players and everything that comes with a night at Bridgestone Arena.

Those moments are coming sooner than later, but if you’ve forgotten anything that may have occurred since mid-April with your favorite hockey club, relax and enjoy this handy primer to recap the offseason and get you prepped for a brand-new campaign.

Plus, check your calendars and make sure Preds Rookie Camp (Sept. 10), Preds Training Camp (Sept. 17) and Opening Night (Oct. 9) - at the very least - have been added to the ledger.

Preds hockey is coming - and here’s what you need to know in the meantime.

April 18: Englund Signs One-Year Deal

Just two days after the Preds concluded the 2024-25 regular season with a victory over Dallas, 6-foot-4 defenseman Andreas Englund inked a one-year, $775,000 deal for the 2025-26 campaign. Claimed on waivers from Los Angeles last February, the physical blueliner appeared in 24 games with the Predators and posted two assists, 36 penalty minutes, 58 hits and 33 blocked shots while proving he had no problem sticking up for teammates when needed. Englund will be competing for a spot on the backend once more when Training Camp begins next week.

April 23: Preds Announce Plans to Upgrade, Transform Bridgestone Arena

The home of the Predators is about to get quite an upgrade over the next five years. In late April, the organization took its first steps in unveiling a $650 million plan to transform the Arena in a project that will see the building add approximately 170,000 square feet along with a modernization not seen since the facility opened three decades ago. The main upgrades are planned to be completed in 2030.

May 12: Preds Foundation Distributes Record-Breaking Grant Donation

A springtime tradition that gets bigger and better every year, the Nashville Predators Foundation distributed its largest-ever one-time donation, with Helper Grant distributions totaling $850,791 during a Grant Check Presentation Ceremony at Bridgestone Arena. Through the 2025 allocation, 190 Nashville and Middle Tennessee nonprofits received a grant.

June 16: Josi, Saros Named to Preliminary Rosters Ahead of Olympic Winter Games

We’re still five months away from the greatest winter spectacle in all of sports, but at least two members of the Preds already have plans. Captain Roman Josi and goaltender Juuse Saros were named to the preliminary rosters for their respective countries - Switzerland and Finland - to skate at the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics in February. The upcoming showcase will mark the first time NHL players will participate in the Olympics since 2014, and the anticipation will only build from here.

June 18: Preds Acquire Haula from New Jersey

Predators General Manager Barry Trotz made his first trade of the offseason when he brought a familiar face back to Smashville. The Preds acquired forward Erik Haula from New Jersey in exchange for defenseman Jeremy Hanzel and a 2025 fourth-round pick with Haula set to skate for Nashville for the second time in his career. The veteran Finn recorded 21 points for the Preds during the 2020-21 campaign, and he posted 11 goals and 21 more points with the Devils last season.

June 24: Preds Hire Richardson as Assistant Coach

The Predators added a new face behind the bench in late June with the hiring of Luke Richardson as an assistant coach. Richardson replaced Todd Richards on Head Coach Andrew Brunette’s staff, joining Assistant Coaches Derek MacKenzie and Darby Hendrickson and Goaltending Coach Ben Vanderklok. Richardson recently spent parts of three seasons as the head coach of the Chicago Blackhawks while also serving as an assistant coach with the Canadiens, Islanders and Senators. As a player, Richardson skated in 1,417 NHL contests, the 12th-most among defensemen in NHL history.

June 27-28: Preds Select Martin, Reid, Lee in First Round of NHL Draft; Make Seven Picks Total

For the first time in franchise history, the Predators made three picks in the first round of the NHL Draft, including the fifth overall selection. Nashville added forward Brady Martin with that pick before calling the names of defenseman Cameron Reid and forward Ryker Lee before the first round was complete. Nashville added four more players on the second day of the Draft including defensemen Jacob Rombach, Alex Huang and Daniel Nieminen, as well as goaltender Jack Ivankovic.