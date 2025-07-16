Predators Announce 2025-26 Regular-Season Schedule; Home Opener Set for Oct. 9 at Bridgestone Arena

Nashville, Tenn. (July 16, 2025) – The Nashville Predators will begin their 2025-26 season presented by Regions Bank – their 28th as an NHL franchise – at Bridgestone Arena on Oct. 9 against the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7 p.m. CT.

The Predators will play 40 regular-season home games at Bridgestone Arena in 2025-26, with tickets to the first two contests – Oct. 9 vs. Columbus and Oct. 11 vs. Utah – going on sale on Sept. 1. Smashville Loyal members will receive pre-sale access for all Predators home games on Sept. 8; single-game tickets will go on sale to the general public on Sept. 9.

Nashville’s regular-season schedule is highlighted by an appearance in the 2025 NHL Global Series Sweden presented by Fastenal in November. The Predators will return to Europe for the first time since 2022 and play two games against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Avicii Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, on Nov. 14 (1 p.m. CT) and Nov. 16 (8 a.m. CT). More information on the 2025 NHL Global Series Sweden presented by Fastenal is available at NHL.com/GlobalSeriesSweden.

The regular season will pause from Feb. 6-24 for the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, which will see NHL players compete in the Games for the first time since 2014. The tournament runs from Feb. 11-22 with Predators players – including Roman Josi (Switzerland) and Juuse Saros (Finland) – set to represent their native countries.

The team’s schedule release video – featuring celebrity appearances by Old Dominion, Lainey Wilson, Dustin Lynch and Bobby Bones, among others – can be viewed HERE.

Notes from Nashville’s upcoming schedule:

• Nashville will play each team in the Central Division four times, except for Dallas and Winnipeg, which it will play three times.

• Nashville’s longest homestand at Bridgestone Arena (five games) runs from Oct. 21-28 (Anaheim, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Dallas and Tampa Bay).

• The Predators will go on a season-long seven-game road trip from Dec. 23-Jan. 6 that spans the NHL’s holiday break, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day (Minnesota, St. Louis, Utah, Vegas, Seattle, Calgary and Edmonton).

• The schedule features 13 back-to-backs, including five home-road; four road-road; three home-home; and one road-home.

• The busiest months of the season will be January and March, with 15 games scheduled in both. Nashville’s busiest home month of the season is set for November at eight contests, one of which is the designated “home game” in the 2025 NHL Global Series Sweden; December, January and March will see the Predators compete in eight road contests each, the most of any months on the schedule.

• The Predators play home games at Bridgestone Arena 12 times on Saturday; 11 times on Thursday; seven times on Tuesday; five times on Monday; three times on Sunday; and twice on Wednesday.

• Bridgestone Arena will host five afternoon home games this coming season, all coming on Saturday.

Nashville’s home schedule includes a handful of noteworthy games that fans will want to circle:

• Oct. 9 vs. Columbus: The Predators’ season and home opener at Bridgestone Arena will see them take on former Nashville defenseman Dante Fabbro and the Blue Jackets.

• Oct. 11 vs. Utah: Nashville’s first matchup of the season against a Central Division opponent will come against the newly named Utah Mammoth.

• Oct. 28 vs. Tampa Bay: Predators forward Steven Stamkos and defenseman Nick Perbix take on their former team on home ice for the only time this season.

• Nov. 1 vs. Calgary: The first of Nashville’s five afternoon home contests comes against Western Conference foe Calgary at 2:30 p.m. CT.

• Nov. 24 vs. Florida: The second home game following Nashville’s return from Sweden will see the Predators take on the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers, their only visit to Smashville this season.

• Nov. 29 vs. Winnipeg: Former Predators forward Gustav Nyquist returns to Bridgestone Arena for the first time as a member of the Winnipeg Jets.

• Dec. 20-21 vs. Toronto and NY Rangers: The Predators host their second home-home back-to-back of the season against a pair of notable Eastern Conference opponents.

• Jan. 11 vs. Washington: The NHL’s all-time leading goal scorer, Alex Ovechkin, comes to town as the Predators take on the Washington Capitals.

• Jan. 13 vs. Edmonton: The reigning Maurice “Rocket” Richard winner Leon Draisaitl and the back-to-back Western Conference champion Edmonton Oilers will take on the Predators at Bridgestone Arena.

• Feb. 4 vs. Minnesota: Nashville’s final home game ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympics comes against a familiar division foe in the Minnesota Wild.

• March 21 vs. Vegas: Former Predators players Colton Sissons and Jeremy Lauzon return to Bridgestone Arena for the first time following this summer’s trade with Vegas that saw Nashville acquire blueliner Nic Hague.

• March 26 vs. New Jersey: Back for his second stint with the Predators, forward Erik Haula takes on the Devils, his former team, at Bridgestone Arena.

• April 16 vs. Anaheim: The Predators host the Ducks for the final game of the 2025-26 regular season.

