Entry-Level Contract In Hand, Martin Excited to Return to Nashville, Pursue NHL Dreams With Preds

In the midst of harvest time on the family farm in rural Ontario, Canada - wheat and hay, to be specific - Brady Martin found a moment to break away and sign his most important document yet.

The fifth overall selection in the 2025 NHL Draft inked a three-year, entry-level contract with the Predators on Wednesday, the next step in what both the Preds and Martin hope will be a long and fruitful professional career.

There is still plenty of work to do, of course, before Martin’s eventual NHL debut, but with his deal now signed, the potential exists for him to do just that in the months ahead, something the 18-year-old is certainly hoping for.

“To get it done and finally sign my first NHL contract is a pretty cool feeling,” Martin said via phone from back home Wednesday afternoon. “It’s every kid's dream, I guess, so to finally have it happen is pretty cool.

“It’s crazy to think that I could be playing in the NHL. Who knows what’ll happen in the next couple weeks here, but whatever happens, I’ll be satisfied…but we’ll see what happens.”

Next on the agenda for Martin will be attending Predators Rookie Camp, which is set to commence in Nashville on Sept. 10 before the team jets off to Tampa for a Rookie Tournament with games against the Lightning, Panthers and Hurricanes Sept. 12-15.

Those contests will be the first game action for Martin in a Preds uniform against other NHL hopefuls, and as the centerman continues to balance an offseason training regime and life on the farm in the final weeks of the summer, he knows what will be expected of him come September.

“As a player, I’ve just worked on the things I needed to work on, and gotten better at the little things to best prep myself for what's coming,” Martin said of his focus since Preds Development Camp last month. “I think I'm pretty prepared for the Rookie Tournament and then [training] camp coming up, and hopefully [play some games] in the preseason.

“Coming into the Rookie Tournament in shape is just a big thing; just being conditioned and making sure you're in game shape and not coming in just not ready for it. I think that a big part of it is just being conditioned and just being ready for it.”

Martin, who tallied 33 goals and 72 points in just 57 games with the Soo Greyhounds of the OHL last season, says this summer has looked a bit different after hearing his name called by the Preds during last June’s NHL Draft.

Instead of attending the Draft in Los Angeles, the 6-foot, 185-pound forward elected to stay back home on the family farm to be close to family, something that carries great importance for him. And although his profile as a hockey player has certainly been elevated over the past few months, there are still chores to get done and a balance to strike.

“It’s a little different this summer with being drafted to the NHL,” Martin said. “You’ve got to prioritize training a little more, but it’s still busy, and I still get in the barn as much as I can and try and help out around the barn. It’s pretty busy, but I love the summertime, especially to hang out with my family and be around the farm and be at home.”

Of course, there is more to Martin than just hockey and farming, and he says he’s been spinning songs from country artist Riley Green with regularity this summer. Fishing is a favorite pastime, and a summertime trip with a couple of buddies on the water was also in order. When it comes to dinnertime, Martin says he loves nothing more than a nice steak - probably ribeye or New York strip - from the farm with his mom or dad manning the grill.

Sam Bennett - 2025 Conn Smythe Winner as postseason MVP - of the Florida Panthers is the current player Martin says he models his game after, and he says Sidney Crosby of the Penguins is probably his all-time favorite player to watch.

But when it comes to his favorite thing about being a hockey player, Martin’s response is just another example of why the Preds made him their first selection in June - and why many believe he has what it takes to succeed at the NHL level and then some.

“My favorite thing about being a hockey player is probably - just being a part of a team is a big thing for me,” Martin said. “I enjoy winning with people, and being part of a team, I think it's the best thing in sports. Just being with your peers and building relationships, especially at the next level is great…and you make a lot of lifelong relationships and friends. So, that’s probably my favorite thing about it.”

Martin will be reunited with a few of those potential future teammates in just a few weeks from now at Rookie Camp, including fellow Preds prospect, and fellow Canadian, Andrew Gibson.

“[I can’t wait to] see my best buddy ‘Gibby’ again,’” Martin quipped.

In the meantime, Martin will continue to soak up time with the family back home before departing once more to pursue his dreams in Tennessee - a dream that is now one step closer to reality.

“I’m just staying on the ice, working on my skating, getting a bit quicker, faster, and I’ve been in the gym, just making sure I'm in tip-top shape so I have the best chance of cracking the Nashville roster this year,” Martin said. “I just want to give myself the best shot I can."