Predators Aquire Bancroft and Rizzo From Boston

Nashville, Tenn. (March 12, 2026) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has acquired forwards Dalton Bancroft and Massimo Rizzo from the Boston Bruins in exchange for forward Navrin Mutter.

Bancroft, 25 (2/26/01) has played in 34 games for the AHL’s Providence Bruins this season, tallying two points (1g-1a) and 30 penalty minutes. The 6-foot-3, 212-pound forward played in five games for Providence, potting one goal. At the AHL level, he owns three points (2g-1a) in 39 games with Providence. Prior to joining the Bruins organization, Bancroft appeared in 103 career NCAA games with Cornell from 2022-25, totaling 36 goals and 43 assists for 79 points. In his final season with the Big Red, he ranked second on the team in goals (15) and points (27).

Originally selected by Carolina in the seventh round (216th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft, Rizzo, 24 (6/13/01) has played in 29 games with the ECHL’s Reading Royals in the 2025-26 season, tallying 22 points (6g-16a), a +10 rating and 10 penalty minutes. The 5-foot-10, 175-pound forward ranks fourth on the Royals in assists and is tied for the eighth-most points this campaign. At the AHL level, he owns 18 points (6g-12a) in 47 games with Providence and Lehigh. Prior to becoming a professional, Rizzo played from 2021-24 with the University of Denver, totaling 49 points (19g-30a) in his time with the Pioneers.

Single-game tickets for all remaining 2025-26 home games at Bridgestone Arena are available at Ticketmaster.com. Become Smashville Loyal with full, half or quarter season tickets to maximize your benefits and secure the best seats or take advantage of the Preds 5-Game Plans that allow you to choose your five games and get two free! For more information about season ticket plans, group tickets or premium suite rentals for the 2025-26 season, call 615-770-7800, visit NashvillePredators.com or text PREDS to 833-453-2488 to begin receiving ticket offers directly to your phone.