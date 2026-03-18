Predators Sign Zachary L'Heureux to Two-Year, $1.75 Million Contract

Nashville, Tenn. (March 18, 2026) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has signed forward Zachary L’Heureux to a two-year, $1.75 million contract.

L’Heureux, 22 (5/15/03), has appeared in 10 games for Nashville this season, posting one goal and a +3 rating in 11:51 of average ice time. The 5-foot-11, 197-pound forward, who was recalled from Milwaukee (AHL) on Feb. 25, scored his first goal of the season on March 7 at Buffalo. He has recorded 28 points (14g-14a) in 28 AHL games for the Admirals this season; his 14 goals are the fourth-most among Milwaukee skaters. L’Heureux posted a career-long eight-game point streak from Jan. 23-Feb. 18 (5g-4a), a run that saw him score two game-winning goals and one power-play goal.

Originally selected by Nashville in the first round (27th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft, L’Heureux made his League debuton Oct. 22, 2024 at Boston and ended his rookie campaign with 15 points (5g-10a), 63 penalty minutes and 198 hits in 62 appearances. The forward ranked first among all NHL rookies in 2024-25 in both penalty minutes and hits. L’Heureux has additionally appeared in 98 career games for Milwaukee, recording 81 points (36g-45a) and 266 penalty minutes as well as 15 points (10g-5a) in 15 Calder Cup Playoff contests. Prior to turning pro, L’Heureux skated in 167 QMJHL games for the Halifax Mooseheads and Moncton Wildcats, posting 190 points (82g-108a) and 215 penalty minutes from 2019-23.

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