Nashville Predators to Host Ford Military Salute Week March 17-21 With Two Military Appreciation Games

Nashville, Tenn. (March 17, 2026) – The Nashville Predators, in partnership with Ford, Kroger and Middle Tennessee State University, will host the annual Ford Military Salute Week on March 17-21 to celebrate military members and their families. The week will feature military elements activated on theBridgestone Arena plaza, concourse and throughout two military appreciation games on March 19 and March 21.

The festivities start today with a watch party at Neighbors in Murfreesboro to cheer on the Predators as they take on the Winnipeg Jets at 7 p.m. CT; current and former members of the armed forces will receive 20 percent off their orders. The party begins at 6 p.m. CT, and fans are encouraged to attend to enjoy games, giveaways and Preds hockey.

The Predators will host two military appreciation games – Thursday, March 19 vs. Seattle at 7 p.m. CTand Saturday, March 21 vs. Vegas at 1 p.m. CT. Both games will feature a pre-game plaza party with activations from the 118th Wing, Air Force, Marines, Nashville Recruiting Battalion, Navy and Tennessee Army National Guard as well as an interactive map for former and current service members to mark where they have served. At the plaza party on Saturday, the Nashville Recruiting Battalion will host an Oath of Enlistment ceremony at 11:15 a.m. CT and will see future soldiers enlisting in the armed forces.

On Saturday, before the game against the Golden Knights, the organization will host a reception for military members and their families to show appreciation for their service to our country. The wives of the Preds and the Nashville Predators Foundation will host a baby shower for five military wives withOperation Homefront. Additionally, the first 10,000 fans at Saturday’s game will receive a trucker hat, presented by Ford, and during the first intermission, rising country music star Cassidy Daniels will perform God Bless America with the 101st Airborne Division Rappel Squad on ice.

The Preds Foundation will have specialty military jerseys that will be up for auction during both games. To bid, fans can text PREDS to 76278. The Preds Foundation will also have military mystery pucks and military mystery mini sticks available for a donation at the Preds Foundation table outside section 106/107. For a $30 donation, fans will receive a signed mystery puck; for a $25 donation, fans will receive a signed mystery mini stick. Proceeds from jerseys, pucks and mini sticks will benefit a variety of Military-focused organizations in the Middle Tennessee area.

Throughout the year, the Nashville Predators offer a variety of military-specific ticket and support programs. The Hometown Heroes Discount gives all men and women that serve in the armed services or as first responders 25 percent off the box office price on single-game tickets when verified by GovX. Click here to access the discount.