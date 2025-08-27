Predators Rookie Camp Begins Wednesday, Sept. 10

Nashville, Tenn. (August 27, 2025) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team’s prospects will report to Nashville for the start of Rookie Camp on Wednesday, Sept. 10 for physicals and team meetings before heading to Tampa, Fla., for the 2025 NHL Prospect Tournament.

The Predators team, which will be comprised of signed and unsigned draft picks, free-agent signings and players attending on tryout agreements, will be led by Milwaukee Admirals (Nashville’s AHL affiliate) Head Coach Karl Taylor and Assistant Coaches Matt Donovan and Greg Rallo. Among the 23 players scheduled to participate are recent first-round picks Brady Martin (2025), Cameron Reid (2025), Matthew Wood (2023), Tanner Molendyk (2023) and Joakim Kemell (2022). Also taking part are 2023 NHL Draft selections Kalan Lind, Austin Roest and Joey Willis; Reid Schaefer, Jack Matier, Ryder Rolston and Ryan Ufko, who helped lead the Admirals to the AHL’s Central Division Final last season; and other prospects such as 2025 Hobey Baker Award finalist Cole O’Hara, David Edstrom, Hiroki Gojsic and Andrew Gibson.

Before departing for Florida, the prospects will hold a practice on Sept. 11 at 9:30 a.m. CT at Centennial Sportsplex. Nashville will face off against prospects from the Carolina Hurricanes, Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers in the showcase, playing each team once during the four-day event held at AdventHealth Center Ice. Nashville will play Tampa Bay on Sept. 12 at 4 p.m. CT; Carolina on Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. CT; and Florida on Sept. 15 at 11 a.m. CT.

This will mark the 15th time in the last 16 rookie camps that Predators prospects will play games against another Sunbelt franchise, and the 10th time in the last 11 camps that a team of rookies will compete in a tournament. The 2024 edition of the showcase was hosted by the Predators at Ford Ice Center Bellevue; Nashville previously hosted the event at Ford Ice Center Antioch in 2017 and 2019. The Predators prospects have also played two-game sets against Florida (2010-11), Atlanta (2008-09) and Columbus (2002-03); in the franchise’s first four seasons (1998-01), Predators prospects competed in the rookie tournament hosted in Traverse City, Mich.

The 2025 NHL Prospect Tournament precedes the opening of Nashville’s Training Camp, which begins Sept. 17 with physicals and team meetings. The Predators’ first day on the ice will be Sept. 18, with six preseason contests scheduled from Sept. 21-Oct. 4, including four at Bridgestone Arena (a double header on Sept. 21 vs. Florida, Sept. 23 vs. Tampa Bay and Oct. 4 vs. Carolina).

Click here for the full rookie camp roster and the schedule is below. Both are subject to change. All three games will be streamed live on NashvillePredators.com.