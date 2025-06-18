Predators Acquire Erik Haula From New Jersey

Nashville, Tenn. (June 18, 2025) - Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has acquired forward Erik Haula from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for defenseman Jeremy Hanzel and Nashville’s fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

“We are excited to have Erik join our team today,” Trotz said. “He brings great flexibility to our roster with the ability to play up and down the lineup in a variety of different roles. We are confident that he’ll be able to play alongside our young players, helping to accelerate their development.”

Haula, 34 (3/23/91), played 69 games for the Devils during the 2024-25 season, recording 21 points (11g-10a) and 39 penalty minutes while averaging 14:42 of ice time. The 5-foot-11, 191-pound forward additionally posted three multi-point efforts; scored nine of his 11 goals at even strength; dished out 101 hits, the second-most of his NHL career; and blocked 35 shots.

Originally selected by the Wild in the seventh round (182nd overall) of the 2009 NHL Draft, Haula made his NHL debut in 2013-14 and has gone on to post 337 points (153g-184a) in 759 career games with Minnesota, Vegas, Carolina, Florida, Nashville, Boston and New Jersey. He has also contributed 37 points (16g-21a) in 78 career postseason outings, most notably helping lead the Golden Knights to the Stanley Cup Final in 2018. This will be Haula’s second stint with the Predators – he suited up for Nashville during the 2020-21 campaign, where he recorded 21 points (9g-12a) in 51 games.

Internationally, the Pori, Finland, native has represented his country at multiple events, including the 4 Nations Face-Off this past February. He earned silver with Finland at the 2014 World Championship and appeared in the 2016 World Cup of Hockey and 2011 World Junior Championship.

The Predators now own nine selections in the 2025 NHL Draft, set to be held from June 27-28 in Los Angeles – three in the first round; two in the second and sixth rounds; and one in the third and fifth rounds.

