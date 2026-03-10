Ufko, Saros Lead Preds to Huge Win Over Kraken

Rookie Defenseman Scores First NHL Goal, Netminder Makes 43 Saves as Nashville Continues Playoff Push

Nashville Predators v Seattle Kraken

© Getty Images

By Brooks Bratten
@brooksbratten Senior Content Manager & Beat Reporter

The kids - and the goaltender - are all right. 

Ryan Ufko scored his first career NHL goal, and Juuse Saros made 43 saves as the Nashville Predators came back to beat the Seattle Kraken by a 4-2 final on Tuesday night at Climate Pledge Arena. The result gives the Preds a massive victory over the Kraken to pull them to within one point of the final Wild Card spot in the Western Conference behind Seattle. 

In addition to Ufko, Tyson Jost, Reid Schaefer and Steven Stamkos also tallied for Nashville, and Saros was spectacular all night to lead the Predators past a two-goal deficit for another comeback victory. 

“We had a slow start, and you never want to do that, especially on the road, but just the grit, everyone digging in, we had no passengers after the first period,” Ufko said. “Everyone wanted to make a difference in the game. The older guys said it, but without "Juice,” we didn't stand a chance in that [game]. He had over 40-plus saves. They weren't easy ones. There were a lot of hard ones, but we found a way and it was really a good game.”

“I think we've gone through a whole year of never being easy, and we're built for it,” Preds Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “We almost expect it every night, which, I think credit to the resilience of the group. Obviously, the first period wasn't very good. We weren't up to pace. We were a little sleepy, but we dug in the second, and I thought we had the better of them for the rest of the game. Obviously, "Juice” was big in key moments, our kids made some big plays and we lived to fight another day.”

After a first period that was dominated by Seattle, the Predators certainly got going in the middle frame. First, Fedor Svechkov found Jost with a cross-ice pass, and the forward went top shelf past Joey Daccord to get Nashville on the board. 

Soon after, Matthew Wood went to work on his way to the net, and after reaching around a defender, he found a fellow rookie in Schaefer who simply had to tap home the game-tying goal. 

And then Ufko decided to put on a show. 

Skating in just his fourth career game, the rookie defenseman took a pass from Jonathan Marchessault at the point, deked left and right on his way to the cage and then undressed Daccord going backhand-forehand to deposit a beauty of a first NHL goal.

“That's pretty special, honestly,” Schaefer said of Ufko’s goal. “I've seen that maybe twice in Milwaukee, where he does the shimmy shake and goes down and pots one, but I haven't seen that move where he does like, three little shimmy shakes and scores. I mean, that's a beautiful goal, and he's a special player. So, it was fun to watch.”

“I mean, you don't see too many prettier first goals in the NHL than that one,” Brunette said. “That was about as good as it gets.”

And in the seconds following the goal, it was Stamkos, Marchessault, Roman Josi and Ryan O’Reilly - the latter of whom grabbed the puck - who joined Ufko in the congratulatory hugs in the corner, not a bad group to be on the ice with for the occasion. 

“Yeah, it's definitely a privilege,” Ufko said. “I did kind of notice that after I saw those guys coming in - just a “wow” moment. You dream of that as a kid playing hockey. You want to play in the NHL, and to be able to do it here with these guys, and then to be out there with those superstars, it's really special.”

From there, Saros made 10 more saves in the final frame before Stamkos iced it with an empty-netter for his 31st of the season at the 19:55 mark to give the Preds a huge regulation win to start their four-game excursion out west. 

Tuesday night wasn’t easy, but the Preds will certainly take the result - especially with the kids helping to lead the way. 

“I think it's really good that a bunch of us are here at the same time,” Ufko said of his fellow rookies. “It's not just one or two guys. We all know what we can do. We are all trying to push each other. We pushed each other all year [in Milwaukee] to get here. I feel like having each other up here now is the same thing. It's just reassurance that we're going to push each other to stay here and contribute.”

“We're just excited to be in it,” Brunette said of the playoff hunt. “Nobody gave us a chance to be anywhere near it. The guys battled back, got ourselves into these games, and we're trying to enjoy it. We’re trying to enjoy the ride, because we are not supposed to be here. Nothing is expected of us, so let's have fun with it.”

Notes:

Forward Ozzy Wiesblatt was Nashville’s lone healthy scratch on Tuesday night in Seattle. 

Per NHL PR, Ryan Ufko became the fifth defenseman in Predators history to have his first NHL goal be a game winner. The others: Spencer Stastney (Nov. 24, 2023), Ville Koistinen (Dec. 27, 2007), Dan Hamhuis (Oct. 16, 2003) and Karlis Skrastins (Dec. 16, 1999).

The Predators will now head north to Canada for a trio of games to finish off their trip, the first of which comes Thursday night against the Vancouver Canucks.

News Feed

GAME DAY: Preds at Kraken, March 10

As Final Six Weeks of Season Arrive, Preds Excited for Youth Infusion, Playoff Push

Preds Come Up Just Short in Loss to Sabres

GAME DAY: Preds at Sabres, March 7

Trotz Talks Trade Deadline, Looks Ahead to What's Next for Preds

Wood Tallies Twice as Preds Stick Together to Beat Bruins

Predators Recall Joakim Kemell From Milwaukee (AHL)

Predators Acquire Third-Round Pick in 2026 NHL Draft From Dallas

As Preds Recognize Women of Smashville, Sport Psychologist Continues to Play Integral Role for Team and Beyond

Predators Recall Schaefer, Svechkov, Ufko From Milwaukee (AHL)

GAME DAY: Bruins vs. Preds, March 5

Predators Acquire Fifth-Round Pick in 2027 NHL Draft From Colorado

Ford Ice Center Women's League Brings Community, Friendship Through Hockey

Women of Smashville: Q&A With Women’s Night Logo Designers, Jackie Fisher and Courtney Mitchell

Women of Smashville: Q&A With Smashville Loyal Member, Hollie Holt

Predators Sign Viggo Gustafsson to Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Preds Conclude Back-to-Back With Loss in Columbus

Predators Acquire Third-Round Pick in 2028 NHL Draft, Christoffer Sedoff From Vegas