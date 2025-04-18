Predators Sign Andreas Englund to One-Year, $775,000 Contract

Nashville, Tenn. (April 18, 2025) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has signed defenseman Andreas Englund to a one-year, $775,000 contract for the 2025-26 season.

Englund, 29 (1/21/96), has recorded two assists, 36 penalty minutes, 58 hits and 33 blocked shots in 14:36 of average ice time across 24 games with the Predators since being claimed on waivers from Los Angeles on Feb. 10. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound blueliner additionally posted one goal, 20 hits and seven blocked shots in 10:21 of average TOI in 11 appearances with the Kings to begin the 2024-25 campaign.

Originally selected by Ottawa in the second round (40th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft, Englund has skated in 196 career NHL games with the Senators, Avalanche, Blackhawks, Kings and Predators since making his League debut in 2016-17, recording 20 points (2g-18a). Englund posted a personal-best 10 points (1g-9a) last season with the Kings, playing in all 82 games for the first time in his career. He also appeared in all five of Los Angeles’ playoff games in 2023-24, picking up an assist, a +1 rating and nine penalty minutes. At the AHL level, Englund has tallied 49 points (10g-39a) and 410 penalty minutes in 300 career games for Binghamton, Belleville and Colorado, with his most recent appearance coming in 2022-23. Prior to turning pro, the Stockholm, Sweden, native spent two seasons with Djurgårdens IF of the Swedish Hockey League from 2014-2016, tallying 11 points (4g-7a) in 95 games. Englund represented his native country at the World Junior Championship in 2015 and 2016, serving as captain in the latter event.

Smashville Loyal re-invents season-ticket memberships into an exclusive loyalty experience featuring tenure-based benefits designed to reward your commitment with all-encompassing experiences that go beyond hockey! To join now, call 615-770-7800 or visit NashvillePredators.com.