Preds Mourn Loss of Longtime Amateur Scout David Westby

North American Amateur Scout Passed Away Tuesday; Was Instrumental in Helping Nashville Draft Top Players Across Two Decades

Nashville Predators, David Westby, Ryker Lee

Preds prospect Ryker Lee poses with longtime Preds Amateur Scout David Westby following the 2025 NHL Draft.

© Nashville Predators

By Brooks Bratten
@brooksbratten Senior Content Manager & Beat Reporter

David Westby, a longtime North American Amateur Scout with the Predators - and a beloved member of the Nashville organization and beyond - passed away on Tuesday after a short but courageous battle with cancer. He was 65.

A member of the Preds scouting staff for two decades, Westby did much more than just work tirelessly to find top prospects and help bring them to Tennessee - he made the Predators organization better with his kind demeanor and willingness to do whatever it took to succeed in hockey and in life. 

The ultimate professional, Westby was not only a respected scout but a beloved son, uncle, friend and brother to not only his immediate family, but also the entire Predators front office, especially the scouting department.

Nashville Predators, David Westby

Preds Amateur Scout David Westby with his nieces, Claire and Corinne, at the 2016 NHL Draft in Buffalo.

© Nashville Predators

“Dave the scout was great,” Preds Assistant General Manager and Director of Scouting Jeff Kealty said Wednesday shortly after Westby’s passing. “He was a really good scout, a true professional, a good teammate, everything we could ever say, but it’s just not even close to the person that he was… He's one of these guys that you couldn't find anybody that had anything bad to say about Dave Westby.” 

The average fan may not know his name, but they certainly know the names he helped bring to Nashville. 

During his time with the Predators, Westby was instrumental in identifying and scouting players like Craig Smith, Colton Sissons, Seth Jones, Tommy Novak and Eeli Tolvanen. More recently, Westby also helped to draft rookie defenseman Ryan Ufko, prospect Cole O’Hara and 2025 first-rounder Ryker Lee.

Nashville Predators, David Westby, Glen Sanders

Former Preds Amateur Scouts David Westby and Glen Sanders at the 2024 NHL Draft in Las Vegas.

© Nashville Predators

With the help of fellow Preds North American Amateur Scout Ronda Engelhardt, who also resides in the Twin Cities area like Westby did, Kealty and members of the Predators scouting staff were able to FaceTime with their friend once more on Monday before he passed. 

That lasting memory, as well as countless others that came over the years during NHL Drafts, scouting meetings, combines and the unique life that a professional hockey scout embraces, will live on as the Preds honor Westby’s legacy. 

“I always say that it’s the greatest game in the world, and we all love the game, but it's really the people that makes this game what it is,” Kealty said. “I've been in this business a long time now, and I've known Dave for over 20 years, and I can honestly say that there's not a better person in this game than Dave Westby.

“I think it's always a pretty good measuring stick of how people thought of you when they reach out, and the way they have, the outpouring from the hockey community has been incredible. It just gives you a pretty good idea of just how Dave is thought of, and how he touched so many and meant so much to so many.”

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