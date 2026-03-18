Preds Mourn Loss of Longtime Amateur Scout David Westby

With the help of fellow Preds North American Amateur Scout Ronda Engelhardt, who also resides in the Twin Cities area like Westby did, Kealty and members of the Predators scouting staff were able to FaceTime with their friend once more on Monday before he passed.

That lasting memory, as well as countless others that came over the years during NHL Drafts, scouting meetings, combines and the unique life that a professional hockey scout embraces, will live on as the Preds honor Westby’s legacy.

“I always say that it’s the greatest game in the world, and we all love the game, but it's really the people that makes this game what it is,” Kealty said. “I've been in this business a long time now, and I've known Dave for over 20 years, and I can honestly say that there's not a better person in this game than Dave Westby.

“I think it's always a pretty good measuring stick of how people thought of you when they reach out, and the way they have, the outpouring from the hockey community has been incredible. It just gives you a pretty good idea of just how Dave is thought of, and how he touched so many and meant so much to so many.”