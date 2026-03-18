Preds Mourn Loss of Longtime Amateur Scout David Westby

David Westby, a longtime North American Amateur Scout with the Predators - and a beloved member of the Nashville organization and beyond - passed away on Tuesday after a short but courageous battle with cancer. He was 65.
A member of the Preds scouting staff for two decades, Westby did much more than just work tirelessly to find top prospects and help bring them to Tennessee - he made the Predators organization better with his kind demeanor and willingness to do whatever it took to succeed in hockey and in life.
The ultimate professional, Westby was not only a respected scout but a beloved son, uncle, friend and brother to not only his immediate family, but also the entire Predators front office, especially the scouting department.