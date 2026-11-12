Josi's Latest Milestone Helps Preds to Six-Game Win Streak

Nashville's Captain Records 800th Point as Predators Keep Winning

Nashville Predators v Colorado Avalanche

© Getty Images

By Brooks Bratten
@brooksbratten Senior Content Manager & Beat Reporter

Just 48 hours after Pekka Rinne took his spot in the Hockey Hall of Fame, another potential future Hall-of-Famer was further solidifying himself in the Nashville record books.

Preds Captain Roman Josi recorded a pair of assists during Wednesday’s 4-2 victory in Anaheim, the first of which was also his 800th career point. Josi is not only the first player in Predators history to reach that milestone, but he’s also the first Swiss-born player in NHL history to do so.

Additionally, Josi is just the 22nd defenseman in League history to score 800 points, a mark that only five active blueliners have attained. 

Per NHL Stats, Josi is only the fifth defenseman born outside North America to hit the 800-point milestone, following Nicklas Lidstrom (1,142), Erik Karlsson (954), Victor Hedman (817) and Sergei Gonchar (811).

And, for good measure, Josi (19 GP) became the fastest Predators player to record 20 assists in a season, besting Steve Sullivan (20 GP in 2003-04).

“I’m just grateful that I’m able to play for this organization for so long,” Josi told Preds Rinkside Reporter Lyndsay Rowley following the win over the Ducks. “I’ve had some amazing teammates, and obviously it’s a lot of fun getting a milestone like that when we get a win in the back-to-back.”

Of course, all of this comes in the midst of Nashville’s six-game win streak that saw them sweep their way through southern California with consecutive wins over the Kings and Ducks. 

Perhaps just as impressive over the last 48 hours - especially Tuesday night in Los Angeles - were the performances of Josi, Filip Forsberg and Juuse Saros after the trio flew from Toronto to L.A. into the wee hours of Tuesday morning after watching Rinne join the Hall of Fame.

NSH at LAK | Recap

All Saros did was stop all 30 shots he faced for his first shutout in the past two seasons, and Forsberg tallied a pair of goals to lead the Preds to a 3-0 win against the Kings. Josi was all over the ice on Tuesday, and he did so again on Wednesday in the second half of a back-to-back while helping to set up what turned out to be Shane Wright’s game-winning goal, and then a Steven Stamkos marker for good measure. 

“We’ve been playing really well at home, and we knew this was a big trip,” Josi said. “It always is in November, and obviously tonight we played a really good team [in Anaheim]. It wasn’t always pretty, but [Justus Annunen] was amazing in net. He made some amazing saves, but that’s a good team over there. They’re fast and they create a lot, and we found a way, so that’s all that matters.”

Josi’s right. Milestones are nice, but winning is better. The Preds have done so in each of their last six outings to push them up to second in the Central Division with the longest active win streak in the NHL, and the second longest in the League this season. 

Whether it’s Josi or someone else on the roster - like Nils Hoglander who put jaws on the floor after his magnificent between-the-legs goal on Wednesday night - the Preds are simply finding ways to win, just like a top club in the NHL would. 

“That's what a team is - everyone chipping in and everyone doing whatever they can,” Hoglander said Wednesday night. “If the first line doesn't score, the fourth line scores. I mean, it's just a team effort, and that's what a good team is.”

NSH at ANA | Recap

News Feed

Former Preds Teammates, Friends Praise Rinne on Hockey Hall of Fame Red Carpet

Preds Sweep Back-to-Back Set, Beat Ducks to Win Sixth Straight

GAME DAY: Preds at Ducks, November 11

Saros, Preds Shut Out Kings to Extend Win Streak

GAME DAY: Preds at Kings, November 10

Rinne Uses Hockey Hall of Fame Speech to Thank Preds Organization and Fans, Inspire Future Generations

Bridgestone Arena Selects JE Dunn Construction to Lead Smashville's Next Stage: Broadway 2030 Transformation Project

Elite Goaltender, Better Person: How Pekka Rinne Reached the Hockey Hall of Fame

Preds Official Podcast: Pekka Rinne - Hockey Hall of Famer

Preds Debut Hometown Remix Jerseys, Beat Blues to Win Fourth Straight

GAME DAY: Blues vs. Preds, November 7

Smashville Scope: Best of the Dads' Trip, Dolly Parton Patches and Rinne to the Hockey Hall of Fame

Stamkos Scores in Overtime as Preds Win for the Dads, Beat Avalanche

GAME DAY: Preds at Avalanche, November 5

Preds Official Podcast: The Hall of Famer's Coach

Preds Fathers' Trip Provides Chance for Players to Reflect, Give Thanks to Dads

Preds Conclude Homestand With Victory Over Hurricanes

Nashville Predators Reveal Dolly Parton Patch for Hometown Remix Jersey; to be Worn This Saturday, Nov. 7