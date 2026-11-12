Josi's Latest Milestone Helps Preds to Six-Game Win Streak

Just 48 hours after Pekka Rinne took his spot in the Hockey Hall of Fame, another potential future Hall-of-Famer was further solidifying himself in the Nashville record books.

Preds Captain Roman Josi recorded a pair of assists during Wednesday’s 4-2 victory in Anaheim, the first of which was also his 800th career point. Josi is not only the first player in Predators history to reach that milestone, but he’s also the first Swiss-born player in NHL history to do so.

Additionally, Josi is just the 22nd defenseman in League history to score 800 points, a mark that only five active blueliners have attained.

Per NHL Stats, Josi is only the fifth defenseman born outside North America to hit the 800-point milestone, following Nicklas Lidstrom (1,142), Erik Karlsson (954), Victor Hedman (817) and Sergei Gonchar (811).

And, for good measure, Josi (19 GP) became the fastest Predators player to record 20 assists in a season, besting Steve Sullivan (20 GP in 2003-04).

“I’m just grateful that I’m able to play for this organization for so long,” Josi told Preds Rinkside Reporter Lyndsay Rowley following the win over the Ducks. “I’ve had some amazing teammates, and obviously it’s a lot of fun getting a milestone like that when we get a win in the back-to-back.”

Of course, all of this comes in the midst of Nashville’s six-game win streak that saw them sweep their way through southern California with consecutive wins over the Kings and Ducks.

Perhaps just as impressive over the last 48 hours - especially Tuesday night in Los Angeles - were the performances of Josi, Filip Forsberg and Juuse Saros after the trio flew from Toronto to L.A. into the wee hours of Tuesday morning after watching Rinne join the Hall of Fame.