Former Preds Teammates, Friends Praise Rinne on Hockey Hall of Fame Red Carpet

Hear From Weber, Subban, Selanne and More as Rinne Joins Hockey Hall of Fame

Pekka Rinne Receives Hockey Hall of Fame Jacket

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By Brooks Bratten
@brooksbratten Senior Content Manager & Beat Reporter

Just about everyone who knows Pekka Rinne has said some form of the quote, “He’s a great goalie but an even better person.” 

On the red carpet ahead of the 2026 Hockey Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Toronto on Monday night, those sentiments were flowing again as plenty of Rinne’s former teammates, coaches, managers and more stopped to comment on what No. 35 means to them - and the game. 

Now an honored member of the Hockey Hall of Fame, Rinne’s impact on the game will never be forgotten, but those who know him best weren’t about to anyway. 

Here’s what those who were in attendance at the Hall had to say on Nashville’s favorite goaltender. 

Former Preds Head Coach and General Manager Barry Trotz: 

“A couple years ago, we got to see Shea [Weber] go in, and now to see ‘Peks' go in, it couldn't happen to a better player, but more importantly, a better person. I mean, if you want to drop what a Nashville Predator should be, ‘Peks’ and Shea are two guys that you'd model them after. So, his story is incredible. The person's incredible, and well deserved by him. 

“He's so humble. I mean, it's actually nice to see him on this platform, if you will, because he is so modest, and to see him on this, you can't get any bigger stage than this, really, for individual achievement. And to see him honored and to see how he's dealing with it is pretty remarkable. Yesterday during the Hall of Fame game, to see Shea and Pekka out on the ice together, best friends, really were the guys that catapulted the franchise to the next level. It was like a proud father there that brought tears to my eyes.”

Former Preds General Manager David Poile: 

“It’s very special… The whole start of the franchise and to go through those expansion years was a little bit tough, and then we got into our competitive era, and we got into our competitive era because of Shea Weber and because of Pekka Rinne and because of Barry Trotz… But Pekka is at the top of the list of I would say my favorite players and favorite people. I mean, he has that rare combination. When you think about it, if I was given someone that I could build my franchise around, and what would I be looking for? Of course, I'd be looking for what that player did on the ice, but I would also be looking for the character, the leadership, and what he did off the ice. And Pekka was the total package.”

Hockey Hall of Famer and fellow Finn, Teemu Selanne:

“It's so special, and you know what? I always said that what a great player, great goalie, but even better person. I’m so proud of him, and it’s great to be part of tonight. It’s always a very proud moment when we get another Finnish fellow in the Hall of Fame, so a great night.”

Former Preds defenseman Barret Jackman:

“I didn't really know a whole lot about him as a person until I got to Nashville, but I respected him as a player before I saw him. And then you look at what he does off the ice with his teammates, the work he puts in, just every little part of what makes you a better hockey player, and then you get to play with him, the way he handles the puck - as a defenseman, you really have so much trust in him, and he’s very deserving.”

Brooks Bratten speaks with Pekka Rinne’s teammates, coaches, Preds staff and more

Preds President of Hockey Operations/General Manager Chris MacFarland:

“It’s incredible. I mean, this is one of the best events of the year. You always look forward to coming to the Hall of Fame, and when you have a guy like like Pekka Rinne, someone who I've watched from afar for a long time do his thing, and you knew how great he was in the net, and then to come here and be behind the curtain, and to meet him, and chat with him, and to hear the people who have been around him for a long time talk about him and what high regard they hold him in, it's been really cool, really special for me to get to know him a little bit. I’m super excited to be a small part of the journey tonight and watch all the other people get in. It’s a really awesome event, so I’m super happy for ‘Peks.’”

Preds Alternate Captain Filip Forsberg: 

“For me coming up as a young guy, he was one of the guys you knew of from playing video games and stuff, watching the NHL, and you get to see firsthand how he prepared, how he took care of himself, what he could do on the ice, and what kind of teammate he was. It was special and something that I'll be forever grateful for.”

Preds goaltender and fellow Finn, Juuse Saros: 

“Obviously really cool [to be here]. [He was] one of my biggest idols growing up, and then to be in the same team, and then obviously becoming friends, I can’t really say enough of him and how he is as a guy. So, I'm just really happy for him. 

Preds Captain Roman Josi: 

“Just joking around with him, he's such a fun guy. He’s such an amazing person, and I think that's the one thing. Like, coming up as a young kid, having guys like him and Shea, and just the way they treat people, the way they go every day about their business, the way they talk to people, and I think everyone you ask about ‘Peks,’ there's not one person that would say a bad word about ‘Peks.’ Everybody loves him, and there's a reason for that. He's such a respectful person and just an amazing human being.”

Former Preds Captain Shea Weber: 

“It means the world to me [to be here for Pekka]. Got in yesterday and was able to hang out with him and his family and his friends, and super proud of him and grateful for everything he did for me. To be here for him makes it pretty awesome.”

Former Preds defenseman P.K. Subban: 

“In terms of his career and what he's accomplished, I mean, there's a reason why he's got a statue outside the rink. I don't know how to put it in words. He's been Mr. Everything for Nashville and for the Predators, but also like representation of his country, where he's from, Finland. These guys that come over from Europe, all these European players come over and just don't represent themselves, they represent their small towns. They represent a whole other country. And now you're representing a franchise that's trying to grow and build and bring people into the game, and he shouldered a lot of that leadership coming into Nashville. In '98 when Nashville came in, did you know that you were going to get the gift at Pekka Rinne? Looking back at it now, it was a gift, right? You don't have humans like that come around very often…so to be able to celebrate him tonight is the right thing.

“He's one of the nicest people you'll ever meet. I don't even think about whether he's a nice teammate or not because he's just an amazing guy. When you're dealing with great people, you want to be around them, not just at work, you want to be around them all the time. That’s ‘Peks.’”

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