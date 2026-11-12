Former Preds Teammates, Friends Praise Rinne on Hockey Hall of Fame Red Carpet

Just about everyone who knows Pekka Rinne has said some form of the quote, “He’s a great goalie but an even better person.”

On the red carpet ahead of the 2026 Hockey Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Toronto on Monday night, those sentiments were flowing again as plenty of Rinne’s former teammates, coaches, managers and more stopped to comment on what No. 35 means to them - and the game.

Now an honored member of the Hockey Hall of Fame, Rinne’s impact on the game will never be forgotten, but those who know him best weren’t about to anyway.

Here’s what those who were in attendance at the Hall had to say on Nashville’s favorite goaltender.

Former Preds Head Coach and General Manager Barry Trotz:

“A couple years ago, we got to see Shea [Weber] go in, and now to see ‘Peks' go in, it couldn't happen to a better player, but more importantly, a better person. I mean, if you want to drop what a Nashville Predator should be, ‘Peks’ and Shea are two guys that you'd model them after. So, his story is incredible. The person's incredible, and well deserved by him.

“He's so humble. I mean, it's actually nice to see him on this platform, if you will, because he is so modest, and to see him on this, you can't get any bigger stage than this, really, for individual achievement. And to see him honored and to see how he's dealing with it is pretty remarkable. Yesterday during the Hall of Fame game, to see Shea and Pekka out on the ice together, best friends, really were the guys that catapulted the franchise to the next level. It was like a proud father there that brought tears to my eyes.”

Former Preds General Manager David Poile:

“It’s very special… The whole start of the franchise and to go through those expansion years was a little bit tough, and then we got into our competitive era, and we got into our competitive era because of Shea Weber and because of Pekka Rinne and because of Barry Trotz… But Pekka is at the top of the list of I would say my favorite players and favorite people. I mean, he has that rare combination. When you think about it, if I was given someone that I could build my franchise around, and what would I be looking for? Of course, I'd be looking for what that player did on the ice, but I would also be looking for the character, the leadership, and what he did off the ice. And Pekka was the total package.”

Hockey Hall of Famer and fellow Finn, Teemu Selanne:

“It's so special, and you know what? I always said that what a great player, great goalie, but even better person. I’m so proud of him, and it’s great to be part of tonight. It’s always a very proud moment when we get another Finnish fellow in the Hall of Fame, so a great night.”

Former Preds defenseman Barret Jackman:

“I didn't really know a whole lot about him as a person until I got to Nashville, but I respected him as a player before I saw him. And then you look at what he does off the ice with his teammates, the work he puts in, just every little part of what makes you a better hockey player, and then you get to play with him, the way he handles the puck - as a defenseman, you really have so much trust in him, and he’s very deserving.”