The New Penguins Have Fit Right In

His new teammates have marveled about what the 33-year-old brings on the ice, skating alongside fellow Swede Marcus Pettersson and joining the top power-play unit, which connected for a couple of goals in the final preseason game on Friday in Buffalo.

“Playing against him all these years, you know what he is capable of and what a unique player he is, but I think just his ability to make a play that doesn’t really look like it’s there and turn it into a goal is special,” Sidney Crosby said. “He’s talented. He’s a guy that can change a game very quickly, so we’re really fortunate to have him. It’s been fun playing with him and learning from him. Hopefully, we’ll continue to get better here.”

Reilly Smith

He has been alongside Evgeni Malkin for the entirety of training camp, as Mike Sullivan feels the winger’s hockey sense should allow him to handle the unpredictability that comes with an offensively dynamic player like Geno.

“That can present a challenge sometimes for his linemates, so we think Reilly might be a real good fit there because he's a cerebral player, and he sees the game as well as he does,” Sullivan said. “He has a good defensive conscience. He has awareness away from the puck. But he also has the skill to play with a guy like Geno.”

Malkin has been enjoying his time playing with Smith, who consistently puts up around 20 goals and 50 points, and played a key role in the Vegas Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup run last season.

“He’s a Stanley Cup Champion, you know?! I hope he shows me his ring,” Malkin joked. “We try to play together right now, we try to understand each other. He’s very smart, very fast forward. Great experience.”

Lars Eller

He came into training camp with a solid understanding of the key role Pittsburgh wants him to play, holding down the third-line center spot behind Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, while also logging a lot of minutes on the penalty kill. His teammates have so much respect for the veteran forward, with his new linemate Jansen Harkins complimenting Eller’s hockey IQ. “He’s just really smart with the puck, he always has it on a string. Never in a rush, always in control,” Harkins said. “He’s so strong on the puck, Lars,” Marcus Pettersson marveled. “I’ve seen in practices that he’s strong on the puck and competitive.”

Matt Nieto

In the first period of Pittsburgh’s final preseason game on Friday against Buffalo, he barreled through the neutral zone, lifted a stick, stole the puck, quickly entered the zone, and rang a shot off the post. That sequence encapsulates what the 30-year-old forward brings. “He's one of those guys that's going to bring us a lot of energy, he can really skate,” Mike Sullivan said. “He’s going to be a real good puck-pursuit guy that can help us establish the game that we're trying to play. He can get in on the forecheck, he can disrupt breakouts and put the defenseman under pressure, and hopefully force some turnovers for his linemates.”

Noel Acciari

His college buddy Brandon Tanev, a fan favorite during his time with the Penguins, told Acciari “Everyone’s just going to love you, the way you play.” And it’s true – Acciari is the type of person and player who gets completely embraced by the fans, his teammates, the coaching staff, and management. He takes it personally getting scored on, and is going to be extremely physical every night, bringing toughness and laying his body on the line to block shots. He can also bring some offense, scoring 14 goals in 77 games split between the Leafs and Blues last season, and reaching a career-high 20 goals in 2019-20 with Florida.

Jansen Harkins

Kyle Dubas and the rest of Pittsburgh’s hockey operations department think very highly of the 26-year-old forward, claiming him off waivers from Winnipeg last week. And even though he’s only been here for a few days, it’s easy to see why he made the opening-night roster. “I think I can bring a lot of different stuff,” Harkins said. “Speed and some tenacity. I think just being a good, solid, 200-foot player, and just try to get up and down the ice.”

Ryan Graves

At 6-foot-5, Graves stands a few inches taller than his new defensive partner. “He’s really big out there,” Kris Letang said with a laugh. “I didn't know how big he was before I got to play with him! He’s a guy that can move really well for his size, and he has good deception with the puck also, so it’s been fun.” Graves, who signed a six-year contract extension on the first day of free agency, fills the hole left by Brian Dumoulin as a steady presence who can play tough minutes against top lines.

Ryan Shea

He almost signed with Pittsburgh out of college at Northeastern, but ended up joining the Dallas Stars organization, where he spent the last two seasons in the American Hockey League. Going into this year’s free agency, talks with the Penguins rekindled. “Just everything they said to me over the summer, dealing with Kyle and the coaching staff after I signed, this seemed like the right fit and place to be,” said the 26-year-old, who describes himself as a puck-moving, penalty killer type of D-man. The Penguins gave him an opportunity to show himself, and Shea seized it.