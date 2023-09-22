News Feed

Penguins Training Camp is Underway: "There's a Real Feeling of Excitement Around This Room"
Here's What The Penguins Were Up To This Summer
Friendly, Outgoing and Energetic, Erik Karlsson Brings More Than Just On-Ice Ability
Penguins Invite 58 Players to Training Camp
Sidney Crosby Excited to Get Going After Offseason of Change: “There’s Something to Prove for Everybody”
SportsNet Pittsburgh Announces Three Talent Hires
Penguins Players Deliver More Than Season Tickets: Sharing Stories and Gratitude
Steve Mears Named Play-by-Play Broadcaster for the Penguins Radio Network
Player Essentials: Brayden Yager
Being Friends with Kenny Pickett is a "Cool Connection" for Penguins Forward Corey Andonovski
Talented Young Goaltender Joel Blomqvist Taking Next Step with Penguins 
Penguins Positional Overview: Goaltending
Penguins Announce Additions to Equipment, High Performance and Player Development Departments
Penguins Positional Overview: Defense
Penguins Positional Overview: Forwards
Trust and Authenticity Have Fueled Jennifer Bullano Ridgley’s Rise from Intern to Chief Communications Officer with Her Hometown Penguins
Penguins’ PPS All-Stars Program Returns for 2023-24 Campaign
Penguins Announce Prospects Challenge Roster

After Magical Ending to Time in Vegas, Reilly Smith Ready for Next Chapter with Pittsburgh

Michelle Crechiolo
Penguins Team Reporter

Reilly Smith's stall in the Penguins locker room is right next to Sidney Crosby’s, and he started Penguins training camp on a line with Evgeni Malkin. Even for a veteran like Smith, getting opportunities to spend time alongside future Hall-of-Famers is special.

“There’s obviously world-class players on this team, guys that I looked up to when I was trying to make the NHL,” said Smith, who was drafted by Dallas in 2009 and broke into the league for the 2012-13 season. “There are things I can pick up and learn every single day, and I think that's a mentality that a lot of guys have in here. There's so much class and great hockey in here, so just have open eyes and be a sponge.”

That is certainly how Smith’s new teammates feel being around him, with the winger coming off of a Stanley Cup championship last season with Vegas. He picked up 14 points (4G-10A) during the playoffs, including three points (2G-1A) in the Final versus Florida, after scoring 26 goals in the regular season.

“A guy like Reilly Smith, you’ve played against him and always admired what kind of player he is,” defenseman Marcus Pettersson said. “He won the whole thing last year, and was a huge part of that team.”

After spending time with the Stars, Bruins and Panthers, Smith became an original Misfit – one of six players who had been with the Golden Knights since getting selected in the 2017 Expansion Draft – and served as an alternate captain for the duration of his time there.

Exactly two weeks after Smith lifted the Stanley Cup over his head, being the first player to receive it after Golden Knights captain Mark Stone, Vegas traded him to Pittsburgh in exchange for a third-round draft pick. They couldn’t afford to keep Smith, who is signed through the 2024-25 campaign with a cap hit of $5 million, so the Penguins jumped at the opportunity to add him at such a bargain price.

“We think Reilly is a great fit because he's extremely reliable defensively, in addition to being able to produce very reliably over 20 goals and 50 points in nearly every single season, then coming off winning a Stanley Cup and being a really important part of that,” Penguins President of Hockey Operations and GM Kyle Dubas said. “Can kill penalties, can play left wing and right wing, he did that in the playoffs for Vegas. We view it as kind of being able to interchange him throughout the top of our lineup.”

While Smith said he wasn’t necessarily expecting to be moved –“but I think a lot of the time in the summer, you’re not really expecting anything,” he said – the forward is grateful that he got such a magical ending for his time in Vegas. Once he had his day with the Stanley Cup in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia, it was time for Smith to focus on the next chapter.

“It was great to be able to celebrate with that team, and that's something I'll remember for the rest of my life,” he said. “But halfway through the summer, after my day with the Cup, you’re able to kind of change the page and move on to the next chapter.

“To be able to put on this uniform and be part of this group is pretty special. When you get traded and you’re able to join a team that is really pushing to win a Stanley Cup, it's such a proud thing to be a part of that and be a part of this organization. It's a great opportunity for me and my family, and we're just trying to take everything in right now.”

Smith speaks with the media

Smith said it feels like the Penguins are built to win, from top to bottom, from management to the players. He’s a big piece of that, with Head Coach Mike Sullivan believing that Smith’s hockey IQ on both sides of the puck should allow him to thrive alongside Malkin.

“Geno is a dynamic player offensively, and there's an element of unpredictability in his game that can present a challenge sometimes for his linemates,” Sullivan said. “We think Reilly might be a real good fit there, because he's a cerebral player, and he sees the game as well as he does. He has a good defensive conscience. He has awareness away from the puck, but he also has the offensive skill to play with a guy like Geno.”

Until this spring, Malkin had never missed the playoffs in his NHL career. Seeing how motivated players like Geno are reminds Smith of where the Golden Knights were entering their championship campaign.

“We missed playoffs, and then the next year we won the Stanley Cup,” he said. “I think there’s a big positive of being able to rest throughout the summer. Obviously, this group is hungry, you can tell it from the first day I stepped in this locker room. Having a fresh team is as important as anything right now. It's pretty tough to win back-to-back, so hopefully, this puts me in a better opportunity to chase another one.”