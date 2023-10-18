Game Preview: Penguins at Red Wings (10.18.23)

Game Notes

Pittsburgh enters tonight’s game with points in nine of its last 10 contests against Detroit (7-1-2).

On Monday, Evgeni Malkin was named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week for his efforts in Pittsburgh’s first three games of the season. Malkin opened the season with six points (2G-4A) in his first three games, and is currently tied with teammate Jake Guentzel (1G-5A) as the NHL’s leading scorer. Since the beginning of the Sidney Crosby/Malkin Era (post-2005 lockout), Malkin and Guentzel’s six points are tied for the third-most points by any Penguin in their first three games of a season.

Jake Guentzel enters tonight’s game two goals shy of becoming the eighth player in franchise history to notch 200 goals. He’s looking to join Mario Lemieux (690), Sidney Crosby (553), Evgeni Malkin (473), Jaromir Jagr (439), Jean Pronovost (316), Rick Kehoe (312), and Kevin Stevens (260) as the only players to accomplish such a feat with Pittsburgh.

One of Pittsburgh’s offseason pickups, Matt Nieto, enters tonight’s game one point shy of 200 in his career. Last season, Nieto split the 2022.23 campaign between the San Jose Sharks and Colorado Avalanche, recording 12 goals, 12 assists, 24 points, and two game-winning goals in 81 games.