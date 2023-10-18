News Feed

Penguins Acquire Jack Rathbone and Karel Plasek from the Canucks in Exchange for Mark Friedman and Ty Glover

Evgeni Malkin Named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week

Evgeni Malkin Reilly Smith Pittsburgh Penguins

PensTV Staff Wins Emmy Awards in Two Categories

Sully Says: Penguins vs. Flames

African Penguins to Visit PPG Paints Arena Saturday Night Against Calgary for the First of 10 Appearances

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Flames (10.14.23)

Sully Says: Penguins at Capitals

Game Preview: Penguins at Capitals (10.13.23)

The Tiger

Ludvig and Shea Add Different Dimensions to Penguins' Defensive Depth

Sully Says: There Were a Lot of Good Things, But We've Got a Ways to Go

Positive Energy Surrounding Refreshed Penguins Going into Puck Drop

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Blackhawks (10.10.23)

The New Penguins Have Fit Right In

Pittsburgh’s Opening Night Roster Stays True to Its DNA

Penguins Finalize Roster for the 2023-24 Season

Penguins Claim Defenseman John Ludvig off of Waivers

Game Preview: Penguins at Red Wings (10.18.23)

Gameday_A_1018_DET_WEB
By Pittsburgh Penguins
The Penguins venture to Detroit to take on the Red Wings tonight at 7:30 PM.

The game will be available on TNT and MAX. Fans can listen on 105.9 the X and the Penguins app.

Team Records: PIT (2-1-0) DET (2-1-0)

Pittsburgh enters tonight’s game with points in nine of its last 10 contests against Detroit (7-1-2).

On Monday, Evgeni Malkin was named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week for his efforts in Pittsburgh’s first three games of the season. Malkin opened the season with six points (2G-4A) in his first three games, and is currently tied with teammate Jake Guentzel (1G-5A) as the NHL’s leading scorer. Since the beginning of the Sidney Crosby/Malkin Era (post-2005 lockout), Malkin and Guentzel’s six points are tied for the third-most points by any Penguin in their first three games of a season.

Jake Guentzel enters tonight’s game two goals shy of becoming the eighth player in franchise history to notch 200 goals. He’s looking to join Mario Lemieux (690), Sidney Crosby (553), Evgeni Malkin (473), Jaromir Jagr (439), Jean Pronovost (316), Rick Kehoe (312), and Kevin Stevens (260) as the only players to accomplish such a feat with Pittsburgh.

One of Pittsburgh’s offseason pickups, Matt Nieto, enters tonight’s game one point shy of 200 in his career. Last season, Nieto split the 2022.23 campaign between the San Jose Sharks and Colorado Avalanche, recording 12 goals, 12 assists, 24 points, and two game-winning goals in 81 games.

