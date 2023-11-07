Game Preview: Penguins at Ducks (11.06.23)

Game Notes

On Saturday in San Jose, Sidney Crosby appeared in his 1,200th NHL game. Crosby’s 1,513 points (555G-958A) through 1,200 games is the sixth most by any player in NHL history.

Sidney Crosby has multiple points in five of his last 15 games against the Ducks and 20 points overall during that stretch (6G-14A). He has 12 points (3G9A) in 12 career games in Anaheim, with Pittsburgh going 7-4-1 in those contests.

Sidney Crosby (1A) and Kris Letang (1G) connected for one of Pittsburgh’s 10 goals on Saturday night. Per NHL PR, it marked the 290th time that Crosby and Letang factored on the same goal in their career. Only two other forward/defenseman duos have factored in on more tallies together: Wayne Gretzky/Paul Coffey with 350 and Phil Esposito/Bobby Orr with 306.

Jake Guentzel has seven goals and nine points in nine games against Anaheim. He enters tonight’s game with points in five of his last six games versus Anaheim (6G-2A).

On Saturday in San Jose, Jake Guentzel notched his 200th goal, becoming the eighth player in franchise history to notch 200 goals along with Mario Lemieux (690), Sidney Crosby (555), Evgeni Malkin (478), Jaromir Jagr (439), Jean Pronovost (316), Rick Kehoe (312) and Kevin Stevens (260). He accomplished the feat in 463 games, which was the fewest games by anyone in his 2013 NHL draft class.

Kris Letang enters tonight’s game three points shy of becoming just the third active, and 28th blueliner in NHL history, to record 700 points. Letang (157G-540A) is also looking to become the 10th defenseman in NHL history to record 700 points with one franchise.

Reilly Smith has been a consistent contributor for the Penguins in this early portion of the season, accumulating 11 points (6G-5A) in 10 games, good for third on the team. Smith’s 11 points are the most that he’s recorded through the first 10 games of any season in his career.