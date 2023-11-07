Game Preview: Penguins at Ducks (11.06.23)

News Feed

Sidney Crosby 1,200 Games Played

The Age-Defying Routine of Sidney Crosby, 1,200 NHL Games and Counting
Penguins Sharks Recap

Penguins Get a Much-Needed Two Points in Confidence-Boosting 10-2 Win over San Jose
Game Preview: Penguins at Sharks (11.04.23)

Game Preview: Penguins at Sharks (11.04.23)
Karlsson Nieto Return to San Jose with Penguins

Back to San Jose
Penguins Honor Mt. Lebanon High School Graduate With 2023 Bob Johnson Memorial Scholarship

Penguins Honor Mt. Lebanon High School Graduate With 2023 Bob Johnson Memorial Scholarship
Pittsburgh Penguins Alumni Association Honors Canon-McMillan High School Graduate With Annual Scholarship

Pittsburgh Penguins Alumni Association Honors Canon-McMillan High School Graduate With Annual Scholarship
Penguins Players Starting to Experiment with Neck Guards

Penguins Players Starting to Experiment with Neck Guards
Penguins Tweak Fourth Line at Practice

Penguins Tweak Fourth Line at Practice
No. 3 Colgate to Highlight ‘Battle at the Burgh’ Women’s College Hockey Tournament at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in December

No. 3 Colgate to Highlight ‘Battle at the Burgh’ Women’s College Hockey Tournament at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in December
Penguins Partner with So Many Angels to Give Memorable Experience to Kids Impacted by Cancer

Kids Dress Up as Penguins for Halloween Shoot Hosted by Penguins and So Many Angels, Then Meet the Players
Penguins and 84 Lumber Announce Plans for Military Appreciation Game on November 11

Penguins and 84 Lumber Announce Plans for Military Appreciation Game on November 11
Penguins Get Back to Work

Four Days to Regroup
Pittsburgh Penguins Halloween Costumes

Penguins Provide Halloween Costume Inspiration
Malkin Jarry Take Ownership After Discouraging Loss to Anaheim

Malkin, Jarry Take Ownership After Penguins' Discouraging Loss to Anaheim
Remembering Adam Johnson Pittsburgh Penguins

Remembering Adam Johnson
Game Preview: Penguins vs. Ducks (10.30.23)

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Ducks (10.30.23)
Sully Says Penguins versus Senators

Sully Says: Ottawa was Opportunistic in 5-2 Loss to Senators
Game Preview: Penguins vs. Senators (10.28.23)

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Senators (10.28.23)

Game Preview: Penguins at Ducks (11.06.23)

Gameday_A_1107_ANA_2WEB
By Pittsburgh Penguins
@penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins head to Southern California in the second of a three-game road trip as they take on the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center. The puck drops at 10:00 PM ET.

The game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh and ESPN+. Fans can listen to the game on the Penguins app and on 105.9 the X.

Team Records: PIT (4-6-0) ANA (7-4-0)

Related Links

Game Notes

On Saturday in San Jose, Sidney Crosby appeared in his 1,200th NHL game. Crosby’s 1,513 points (555G-958A) through 1,200 games is the sixth most by any player in NHL history.

Sidney Crosby has multiple points in five of his last 15 games against the Ducks and 20 points overall during that stretch (6G-14A). He has 12 points (3G9A) in 12 career games in Anaheim, with Pittsburgh going 7-4-1 in those contests. 

Sidney Crosby (1A) and Kris Letang (1G) connected for one of Pittsburgh’s 10 goals on Saturday night. Per NHL PR, it marked the 290th time that Crosby and Letang factored on the same goal in their career. Only two other forward/defenseman duos have factored in on more tallies together: Wayne Gretzky/Paul Coffey with 350 and Phil Esposito/Bobby Orr with 306.

Jake Guentzel has seven goals and nine points in nine games against Anaheim. He enters tonight’s game with points in five of his last six games versus Anaheim (6G-2A).

On Saturday in San Jose, Jake Guentzel notched his 200th goal, becoming the eighth player in franchise history to notch 200 goals along with Mario Lemieux (690), Sidney Crosby (555), Evgeni Malkin (478), Jaromir Jagr (439), Jean Pronovost (316), Rick Kehoe (312) and Kevin Stevens (260). He accomplished the feat in 463 games, which was the fewest games by anyone in his 2013 NHL draft class. 

Kris Letang enters tonight’s game three points shy of becoming just the third active, and 28th blueliner in NHL history, to record 700 points. Letang (157G-540A) is also looking to become the 10th defenseman in NHL history to record 700 points with one franchise.

Reilly Smith has been a consistent contributor for the Penguins in this early portion of the season, accumulating 11 points (6G-5A) in 10 games, good for third on the team. Smith’s 11 points are the most that he’s recorded through the first 10 games of any season in his career.

Recent News

Crosby speaks to the media.

Away Game Triggers

PIT 2324 InGame Triggers Away