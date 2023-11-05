Penguins Get a Much-Needed Two Points in Confidence-Boosting 10-2 Win over San Jose

Here are a few of the highlights:

- Guentzel became the fastest player from his 2013 draft class – where the Penguins selected him in the third round – to record 200 goals, reaching the mark in 463 games and beating the likes of Nathan MacKinnon and Aleksander Barkov. “Fortunate to play with good players. Obviously, nice play by Rusty on that one,” he said before adding with a smile, “a lot have been tap-ins and nice plays. But I'm just fortunate to play in this league and to be able to score goals.”

Guentzel had two goals and two assists to make him one of three Penguins who registered four-point nights, along with Bryan Rust (1G-3A) and Reilly Smith (2G-2A). Evgeni Malkin also tallied twice.

- Sidney Crosby played in his 1,200th NHL game, making the filthiest pass to set up Kris Letang for Pittsburgh’s sixth goal of the night.

- Matt Nieto recorded his first point as a Penguin – his 200th in the NHL – with a goal in his return to San Jose, where he and Erik Karlsson received a warm welcome back.

- Vinnie Hinostroza scored in his Penguins debut after slotting in on the fourth line for Jeff Carter, with the veteran a healthy scratch. “Obviously, this is where you want to be, helping the team win,” he said. “Feels great to contribute but it's only one game, so I think definitely not satisfied, and I want to keep getting better every day.”

- P.O Joseph, back in the lineup for the first time since Oct. 18 at Detroit, played in his 100th NHL game and collected an assist.

“It felt good to get a win, but first and foremost, it felt good to see some pucks go in the net,” Rust said. “For a lot of guys in here, it was nice to get some goals and get some confidence offensively.”