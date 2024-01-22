Game Preview: Penguins at Coyotes (01.22.24)

Game Notes

Pittsburgh is 13-0-1 under the leadership of Mike Sullivan versus the Coyotes.

The Penguins enter tonight’s game with an active 11-game winning streak against the Arizona Coyotes which dates back to Nov. 7, 2017. In those 11 games, Pittsburgh has outscored Arizona by a 43-17 margin, and have scored four or more goals on eight occasions. Pittsburgh’s 11-game winning streak versus Arizona is their longest active winning streak versus any one team, and is the third-longest active winning streak by one team versus another.

Sidney Crosby has 35 points (12G-23A) in 23 career games against the Coyotes. He has points in four-consecutive road games against Arizona (3G-3A).

Crosby enters tonight’s game with 576 career goals, and currently sits one goals from tying Mark Recchi (577) for 21st place on the NHL’s all-time goals list.

With his assist on Saturday night, Sidney Crosby became the 14th player in NHL history, and second in Penguins’ history, to tally 600 career primary assists. Crosby joins Mario Lemieux, who recorded 654 career primary assists.

Only Joe Pavelski (6) has more game-winning goals against the Coyotes than Evgeni Malkin (4) among active players.

On Saturday, Jake Guentzel hit the 20-goal plateau for the seventh-consecutive season, becoming just the seventh player in franchise history to have seven or more 20-goal campaigns with Pittsburgh.

Kris Letang sits one point shy of reaching the 30-point plateau for the 14th time in his career. He’s looking to become just the 21st blueliner in NHL history to compile 14 or more 30-point seasons, and just the second active defenseman to accomplish this feat.

Letang has recorded 27 even-strength points during the 2023.24 campaign. Among defensemen in the NHL this season, he is tied for the second-most even-strength points.

Erik Karlsson (32) and Kris Letang (29) rank fourth and fifth on Pittsburgh in points, respectively. The duo have combined for 61 points, which is the fourth-most among any duo of defensemen in the league this year.

Karlsson enters tonight’s game riding an eight-game point streak (1G-8A) after his assist on Saturday night against Vegas. Karlsson leads all Pittsburgh blueliners with 32 points (7G-25A). Despite only playing 43 games this season, Karlsson has become just the ninth Penguins defenseman since the 2004.05 lockout to notch 30 or more points in a season. Karlsson’s eight-game point streak is the longest such active streak, and fourth-longest point streak by a defenseman in the NHL this season. He is the only defenseman in the league with two separate point streaks of eight or more games this year.